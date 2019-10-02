Chris Stapleton Announces 'A Concert for Kentucky'

"A Concert for Kentucky"-a special performance hosted by Chris Stapleton and benefitting his newly created Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund-will be held at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on April 25, 2020.

The performance is the first concert ever held at UK's Kroger Field and will feature very special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola.

100% of the concert's net proceeds will go toward Chris and Morgane Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. Established in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the fund will specifically support local and national organizations directly impacting Kentucky, with initial grant distributions focusing on music and arts education.

Presented by Live Nation, the concert will go on-sale next Friday, October 11 at 10:00am local time. Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin Tuesday, October 8 at 10:00am local time. For more information visit www.stapletonfanclub.com.

Citi® is the official pre-sale credit card of "A Concert For Kentucky." As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 8 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, October 10 at 10:00pm local time through through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is a multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winner and one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians. Following his quadruple platinum breakthrough solo debut album Traveller, Stapleton released two No. 1 albums in 2017. Both From A Room: Volume 1 (certified platinum) and From A Room: Volume 2 (certified gold) take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Grammy Award winning producer, Dave Cobb. Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, The Tennessean praises, "Both are rich with the textures of Stapleton's vocals that make him one of country music's most beloved artists, classic country sounds and thoughtful articulate lyrics about love, life and pain." He is nominated in three categories at the 2019 CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year ("Millionaire") and was recently announced as the first-ever ACM "Artist-Songwriter of the Decade" recipient by the Academy of Country Music. Earlier this year, Stapleton recorded the Randy Newman-penned song, "Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy," for the Toy Story 4 soundtrack and has collaborated on songs with P!nk, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Sheryl Crow. He will continue his extensive, sold-out "All-American Road Show" through 2019.





