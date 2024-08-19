Chris St. John Releases New Single 'I'm Never Where I Am'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-genre Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Chris St John has released his highly anticipated new single, "I’m Never Where I Am." The track is available on Spotify and all major music platforms, offering fans a fresh glimpse into his evolving artistry. Known for his ability to seamlessly blend genres, St John continues to push the boundaries of his sound, delivering music that resonates across diverse audiences.

"I’m Never Where I Am" promises to capture the essence of St John’s introspective and emotionally charged songwriting, a hallmark of his previous works that have earned him critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase. The release is expected to build on the momentum of his previous chart-topping hits and Grammy-nominated projects, showcasing his growth as an artist while staying true to the authentic, heartfelt style that has defined his career. As St John prepares to unveil this new chapter, anticipation is high among fans and industry insiders alike, all eager to experience the latest offering from this versatile and accomplished musician.

World renowned seasoned Musician Chris St. John has had seven number one hits on the World and European Indie charts, and several other top ten hits over the past several years. Chris was recently nominated and accepted for Grammy consideration for his album “Fly Away”, for best Americana album, and “Lost Without Your Love”, for best pop song.

He has charted on the following charts: Billboard Chart (top 150), The Americana Album Chart (95), Weekly Top 50 Country Album Chart (13), the Weekly Top 50 New York Album Chart (15), the Weekly Top 50 Americana Country Album Chart (9), the Weekly top 50 Country Song Chart (21), the Weekly top 50 New York Song Chart (12), and the Weekly top 50 Americana Country Song Chart (9)

Chris incorporates multiple genres, including singer/songwriter, traditional rock, soft-rock, pop, folk, jazz, classical, and swing elements to give the listener a distinctive Americana feel.

He has traveled extensively, living in China during college and navigating five continents for recreation and mission work, providing healthcare, school supplies, clothing, and food for impoverished people, particularly orphans through his HALO Missions. This varied life experience has given him a deep well out from which to draw intelligent, and thought-provoking lyrics. He combines catchy, beautiful, and unique melodies, interesting time signatures, and unique tempo changes to provide a wide landscape for his poetry.

