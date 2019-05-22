Chris Shiflett Announces Headline West Coast Dates

Chris Shiflett confirms headline dates in California with stops at Costa Mesa's Wayfarer, Pioneertown's Pappy & Harriets, Bakerfield's Temblor Brewing and Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, May 23, at 10am local time.

The dates are in celebration of Shiflett's highly anticipated new solo album, Hard Lessons, which will be released June 14 on East Beach Records & Tapes/Thirty Tigers and is now available for pre-order. Each digital pre-order comes with an immediate download of the recently released tracks, "Liar's Word," "Welcome To Your First Heartache" and "This Ol' World." Of "Welcome To Your First Heartache," Rolling Stone comments, "a scorching guitar line and jackhammer drumming that teeters on the edge of combustibility."

Hard Lessons was recorded at Nashville's RCA Studio A and produced by Grammy Award-winning Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton). The album features ten new songs and Shiflett on electric guitar, Cobb on acoustic guitar and an all-star collection of studio musicians including Chris Powell (Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson) on drums and percussion, Brian Allen(Jason Isbell, Jamey Johnson) on bass, Michael Webb (Ashley Monroe, Eli Young Band) on keyboards and Paul Franklin (Vince Gill, Dire Straits) on pedal steel and Kristen Rogers(Anderson East, Lori McKenna) on harmony vocals. The album also features a duet withElizabeth Cook on "The One You Go Home To" and special guest guitarist Laur "Little Joe" Joamets on "This Ol' World."

Of the album, Shiflett comments, "I remember one night between Foo Fighters gigs last year I went out for dinner with Dave Cobb to chit chat about making this record. He said he had a vision of me playing through an old Marshall JCM-800. So, when it came time to record, we found one on Craigslist, cranked it up and it was perfect. I think this record hits a little closer to mixing everywhere I've been musically into one big blender and comes out something a little different. Since it was my second time working with Cobb and Co. out there at RCA Studio A, I kind of knew what to expect as far as his process, so I intentionally didn't overthink or over-demo the songs because I didn't want to get too stuck on any ideas I brought with me. I couldn't be more excited about the results."

Hard Lessons is Shiflett's fourth solo album and the second in collaboration with Cobb who produced 2017's widely praised West Coast Town. Of the album, Vice's Noisey declared, "...it immediately puts you in the mood for a good-ass time," while Rolling Stone asserted, "...flawlessly blends blue-collar country punk with a catchy Bakersfield bounce. Borrowing the rowdy swagger of Prison Bound-era Social Distortion and the SoCal sheen of Buck Owens and Dwight Yoakam, Shiflett crafts a sound that is both geographically grounded and wholly his own" and No Depression lauded, "His voice is perfect for the alt-country/Americana sound and his tantalizing guitar licks provide just the right background for his storytelling lyrics."

Born in Santa Barbara and now based in Los Angeles, Shiflett is widely known as the guitarist for the Foo Fighters as well as for his previous work with Dead Peasants and No Use for a Name. In addition to his work as a musician, Shiflett is the creator and host of the biweekly podcast, "Walking the Floor with Chris Shiflett," which Entertainment Weekly named one of "The best podcasts of 2018" stating, "The lively, genial, and deeply knowledgeable host puts his musician guests-from critical favorites to superstars, and ranging from country to punk-at ease, allowing them to expound on everything from inspiration to gearhead talk. A must for fans actually interested in hearing about the music." Past guests include Merle Haggard, Dwight Yoakam, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Mike Ness, Steve Earle, John Doe, Sturgill Simpson, Lee Ann Womack, Vince Gill and more.

HARD LESSONS TRACK LIST

1. Liar's Word

2. This Ol' World

3. Welcome To Your First Heartache

4. The Hardest Lessons

5. The One You Go Home To (feat. Elizabeth Cook)

6. Fool's Gold

7. I Thought You'd Never Leave

8. Weak Heart

9. Marfa On My Mind

10. Leaving Again

CHRIS SHIFLETT'S CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 10-Costa Mesa, CA-Wayfarer

July 12­-Pioneertown, CA-Pappy & Harriets

July 13-Bakersfield, CA-Temblor Brewing

July 14-Los Angeles, CA-Moroccan Lounge

General on sale Thursday, May 23 at 10am local time.





Related Articles View More Music Stories