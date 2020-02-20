Chris Martin & Friends to Perform at LOVR Benefit Concert to Advocate Against DUI

The Noah Benardout Foundation presents the first annual LOVR Benefit concert, a cross-section of artists and celebrities coming together to advocate for an end to DUI (Driving Under the Influence) on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Hollywood Palladium. The star-studded evening of music and education will feature special performances by Chris Martin, Madison Beer, Daya, Bråves, Nicholas Petricca of WALK THE MOON, Romeo of Farr, Saint Bodhi, Dreamers, Lemmo, El Javi, Ryan Baer, and many other musical guests. Red carpet arrivals start at 6pm, doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets go on sale today and can be purchased at bit.ly/LOVRBenefit.

Presenters and celebrity advocates include Andy Garcia, Obi Ndefo, Fahim Anwar, Oliver Trevena, Jason Kramer, and Ross King, who will be joined by several others. Sponsors and partners of the LOVR Benefit include Activision, Billboard, Better Booch, Coffee Bean & Tea, Duggal Visual Solutions, Happy Ice, Live Nation, Lyre's Non-Alcoholic Spirits, Ryan Tedder's CBD water Mad Tasty, Mob Scene, The Hollywood Palladium, Thank Goodness It's Sofia, The Family of Roy, Sheri & Aidan Disney, The Natalie Cole Foundation, The Shallman Family, The Stanley, Marion, Paul & Edward Bergman Family Foundation, Uber, and more. Sponsorship opportunities and additional information are available.

With the assistance of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) California, along with the Los Angeles District Attorney's office and other government agencies, the LOVR Benefit marks the first time that all three of California's major law enforcement departments, Los Angeles Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, are coming together to demonstrate their commitment to ending DUI tragedies. Law enforcement activations will include the LAPD's DUI simulator and the CHP's Fatal Vision standard field sobriety test demonstration.

Drunk driving is the leading cause of death in the United States. With a fatality occurring every 43 minutes, Driving Under the Influence claims more lives than cancer or heart related illnesses. Last year in Los Angeles alone, there were nearly 250 DUI related deaths, the majority of whom were pedestrians.

Noah Benardout was one of those pedestrians. A talented musician known as the artist "LOVR," Noah was tragically killed on August 1, 2019 by a speeding drunk driver while innocently waiting to cross the street in West Hollywood. On the day he died, Noah was offered a record deal and was about to release his new EP. At just 24 years old, Noah's life was cut short just as it was about to blossom.

"Noah personified ambition and discipline in a world where dreams are seldom realized, and reality drains the soul. Every living moment since this tragedy has been unthinkable, unbearable and unspeakable. As we desperately try to reflect on the past five months with some semblance of logic and response, we consider not the past, but a future that coalesces a targeted drive for justice and awareness through education. The Noah Benardout Foundation will move the needle by reshaping the zeitgeist's perspective through educational consciousness and music," expressed the Benardout Family.

"When we decided to launch the LOVR Benefit concert, I reached out to Coldplay because Chris Martin was Noah's ultimate role model. Chris personally responded to me within hours, crestfallen by the news. His sincere compassion regarding Noah's passing was a moment of light in this darkness, and his commitment to perform at our event is beyond touching. We are forever grateful to Coldplay and to all of our incredible performers for giving us the strength to keep going," added Noah's father, Marc Benardout.

Noah's new EP "LONERS" will be released March 20, 2020 on Spotify. Visit the Noah Benardout Foundation to access the QR Code.

Watch a trailer for the benefit concert here:





