Chris LeDoux Featured in New Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Exhibit

Chris LeDoux had an immeasurable impact on the rodeo and music worlds during his short 56 years of life, and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has included him in its first exhibition of 2020, American Currents: State of the Music. The new exhibit opened Friday, March 6, 2020 and runs through Feb. 7, 2021.

LeDoux, who passed March 9, 2005, is a major influence of new Country music standout Cody Johnson, and the two are featured in a part of the exhibit called Unbroken Circle. The presentation illustrates the connection between country music's past, present and future by sharing the stories of today's artists and those who have influenced them. Johnson's life and career has mirrored that of his hero LeDoux, hitting the rodeo circuit, writing, recording and selling self-financed CDs from his pickup as he chased the elusive eight-second dream. Known as an avid supporter of the music of Chris LeDoux and his son Ned, Johnson performed at Chris LeDoux Days in 2017.

"It never ceases to amaze me the impact Chris has on a new generation of cowboys, singers and songwriters all these years later," said Peggy LeDoux, widow of Chris. "Our entire family is honored the Country Music Hall of Fame is including Chris and thrilled Cody is a part of this new exhibit."

The Unbroken Circle exhibit also pairs Erin Enderlin and Country Music Hall of Fame member Reba McEntire; Billy Strings and Jerry Douglas; Tenille Townes and Patty Griffin; and Yola and Country Music Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton. For more information about American Currents: State of the Music, visit www.CountryMusicHallofFame.org.

Beloved by the rodeo world, Chris LeDoux's music captured the spirit of the sport - and of the American West - as few will every likely match. The young Chris put pen to paper often; poem after poem reflected his love of rodeo and of a young girl, Peggy, who would become his wife and bear him five children. His sense of humor and self-deprecating manner were constants even in the most painful of times. Besides writing words to become songs, Chris liked to sketch cartoons ala Charlie Russell - "Ole Chuck" would have been honored to ride alongside LeDoux. Many heroes don't quite live up to their reputations. This Wyoming and rodeo hero outshined them all, and his passing created a hole in his home state that remains to this day.

Along with the new exhibit opening, 2020 also marks the 15-year anniversary of Chris receiving the ACM Pioneer Award and his induction into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. The 10th Annual Chris LeDoux Days celebration is scheduled for June 20, 2020 in Kaycee, Wyoming.





