Chris Janson Keeps Taking Us Down the 'Holiday Road' As We Head Into the Most Magical Time of Year

Chris Janson's version of "Holiday Road" is available now (via Big Machine Label Group and Janson's Harpeth 60; produced by Chris Janson and Julian Raymond).

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Last night, multi-Platinum Country music star, Chris Janson, closed out ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" with his electrifying cover of the joyful classic tune, "Holiday Road."

The toe-tapping song, written by the legendary Lindsey Buckingham, holds cherished memories for so many, including Janson, who not only brings his signature vibrancy to the vocal but also shows off his skills at the drums on this classic that is sure to get everyone jolly for the holidays.

Chris Janson's version of "Holiday Road" is available now (via Big Machine Label Group and Janson's Harpeth 60; produced by Chris Janson and Julian Raymond).  ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney" Magical Holiday Celebration" re-airs on Hulu and Disney+ starting today. 

Next up, fans can check out Chris' showstopping performances during the upcoming NBC "Christmas at the Opry" special which features the best and brightest voices in Country music.

The festive two-hour special “Christmas at the Opry” (airing on NBC on December 7th) will treat viewers to an array of Christmas favorites, holiday classics and today’s biggest hits. Janson takes the stage during the special to perform his cover of "Holiday Road" and a heart-pounding rendition of "Run, Run Rudolph."

ABOUT CHRIS JANSON:

Chris Janson, proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and multi-platinum songwriter and artist, is part of Country’s new breed. In touch with the lighter side of life with self-penned No. 1s “Fix A Drink,” “Good Vibes,” and the triple platinum “Buy Me A Boat,” as well as the more thoughtful truths of “Done,” “Things You Can’t Live Without,” and the CMA Song of the Year nominee and ACM Video of the Year “Drunk Girl.”

Both “Boat” and “Girl” were named to the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s prestigious “Songs I Wish I Wish I’d Written” list, which is why artists like Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I’ll Always Be”), Justin Moore (“Off The Beaten Path”), Cody Johnson (“Let’s Build A Fire”), and the iconic Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin’ Man,” “Those Days Are Gone”) reach for Janson’s songs for their own projects.

Beyond his artistry are his live shows, where all that heart-on-the-four-wheeler songwriting meets the fans where they come to rock. Rolling Stone proclaimed him “a live legacy in the making,” and Janson is a frequent presence at the nation’s biggest country festivals, tours, and unexpected sit-ins.

For a man known for his outdoors lifestyle and collaborations with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, making music from his own life has established the harmonica-forward multi-instrumentalist the go-to guy for young country for the last decade. Janson is currently headlining his 2023 tour while his BMLG debut single, “All I Need Is You,” is his most-added radio hit to date.

Photo Courtesy of Disney/ABC



