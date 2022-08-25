Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chris Canterbury Releases New Single 'Sweet Maria'

Chris Canterbury Releases New Single 'Sweet Maria'

Canterbury's new album will be released on September 23.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022  

Nashville-based/Haynesville, LA-born country-roots artist Chris Canterbury released a new song "Sweet Maria" from his forthcoming album Quaalude Lullabies.

"'Sweet Maria' is the only 'love song' on the album," Canterbury says. "I felt like the record needed a break from the rain. It's a song about driving. But it's more about finding."

The lush ballad was co-written with Vinnie Paolizzi, features gorgeous duet harmonies with Meg McRee, and is exemplary of Canterbury's craft with lyrics and sentiment: "Blacktop rhythm, billboard signs / See Rock City every fifteen miles / Hand in hand through highs and lows / Keepin time with the radio."

The song pairs nicely with previously released singles from the album: the electrified groove of "Heartache For Hire" and the stripped-down soul of the lead single, "The Devil, The Dealer & Me."

Quaalude Lullabies - released via Rancho Deluxe Records, distributed by BFD/The Orchard - is a collection of nine beautifully told narratives blending Canterbury's distinct and raw country-soul sound, a deft attention to lyrical detail, and Chris's big ol' voice.

Born and raised in the piney woods outside of Haynesville, Louisiana, Chris Canterbury comes from the grimy remnants of a small oil patch town, a way of life that is slowly fading but still lingers in the songs he sings.

Born to a working-class blue-collar family, Canterbury struggled to find the middle ground between his grandfather's Southern Baptist sermons and the honky-tonk mystics that he discovered on old vinyl records in high school. Armed with an old thrift shop guitar, he began playing and writing stories about life from a unique but oddly familiar point of view.

Songs about liquor stores, truck stops, low-rent motels, and the grifters and transients that frequent them. It doesn't matter if it's a pool hall or a theater, a festival or a front porch, Chris's live sound is the whiskey-laden prospectus that anyone with a struggle can relate to.

Listen to the new single here:

Chris Canterbury 2022 Tour Dates

September 28 - Nashville, TN - The Basement - ALBUM RELEASE SHOW
September 29 - Knoxville, TN - Blue Plate Special
September 30 - Cayce, SC - Steelhands Brewing
October 2 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse




From This Author - Michael Major


Netflix Renews THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY for a Fourth and Final SeasonNetflix Renews THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY for a Fourth and Final Season
August 25, 2022

Season 4 cast set to reprise their roles include Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. Additional casting news will be announced at a later date. Steve Blackman will return as Showrunner and Executive Producer.
Redlight King Release Second Single 'Cold Killer'Redlight King Release Second Single 'Cold Killer'
August 25, 2022

In the video, frontman KAZ leads a biker gang of outlaws including actor/musician Dan Garland (“Euphoria,” New Medicine), Arthur Victoryan, musician Jimmy Trigger (A Trigger Within) and model Widny Bazile (Vogue, Dior, Puma) across various locations in Southern California. Watch the new music video now!
ALASKALASKA Release 'TV Dinners' From Album 'Still Life'ALASKALASKA Release 'TV Dinners' From Album 'Still Life'
August 25, 2022

Alongside previous singles “Still Life” and “Growing Up Pains (Unni's song),” “TV Dinners” finds writers and producers Lucinda Duarte-Holman and Fraser Rieley embrace a more free-form electronica, giving a taste of what's to come with this tantalizing new record produced by Jas Shaw (of Simian Mobile Disco).
Dan Wilson (Semisonic) Releases Title Track to Forthcoming EP 'Dancing On The Moon'Dan Wilson (Semisonic) Releases Title Track to Forthcoming EP 'Dancing On The Moon'
August 25, 2022

The GRAMMY-winning songwriter Dan Wilson released the official video for the title track to his forthcoming EP Dancing On The Moon. The six song EP is his first collection of solo material since his 2017 album Re-Covered and follows his band Semisonic’s first release of new music in nearly 20 years You’re Not Alone that was released in 2020. 
THOR: LOVE & THUNGER Sets Digital & DVD ReleaseTHOR: LOVE & THUNGER Sets Digital & DVD Release
August 25, 2022

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. Check out bonus features from the release now!