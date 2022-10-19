Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chloe Wilder Releases New Single 'House By The Water'

The video for the single was directed by Jesse DeFlorio.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Last night saw rising singer-songwriter Cloe Wilder play her first show in New York City and today the sixteen year old artist shares her new single, "House By The Water."

Almost gossamer in its delicate, fragile beauty, the song features Cloe's voice especially rife with longing, as she tries to make sense of that particular sort of uncertainty that comes with reaching teenage hood, and having to accept leaving behind one's childhood forever.

Cloe shares, " I'm in this constant struggle between being really serious about everything, and missing home and friends a little bit, and this song is definitely a representation of that. I grew up in a house by the water, and this song is me trying to get back to that place, and get back to that state of mind and peace and happiness. It's one of the saddest songs for me."

The video for the single was directed by Jesse DeFlorio and shot in the mountains in California. Cloe notes, "we sunk a junkyard car in the water and did a lot of cool, stupid music video stuff. We tried to make parts of it seem like a memory."

Cloe discovered her love of music at a very young age and released her first single at the age of 14. She has since released several more tracks including "Crying When I Shouldn't" which was co-written and produced by Eric Scullin (John K., RZA), and mixed and mastered by Grammy Award winners Rob Kinelski and John Greenham (Billie Eilish) as well as "You & Lonely," co-written by Cloe and produced by Jayme Silverstein (Alicia Keys, Miguel, Estelle). Last year Wilder dropped her debut EP Teenage Lullabies.

"House By The Water" is the follow up to "One Step Closer" which dropped earlier this year. Watch the new music video here:




