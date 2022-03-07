Chloe Moriondo Announces New EP 'Puppy Luv'

Rising star Chloe Moriondo has announced the puppy luv EP, a collection of canine-themed songs arriving April 8th. The announcement is heralded by the charming, breezy new single "sammy," and accompanied by an official music video starring Moriondo's own pet dog (the titular Sammy). puppy luv is available for presave now via Public Consumption/Fueled By Ramen.

Expanding on the EP, Moriondo shared, "'puppy luv' is a collection of canine songs that i coincidentally wrote over the past couple years. to me it feels like a playful bite from a tiny puppy that kinda stings a little later. i dedicate it to Sammy my dog!"

This spring, Moriondo will head out on tour in support of mxmtoon's North American headline dates. The trek kicks off May 2nd in Montreal, Quebec and includes two nights at The Fonda in Los Angeles and New York City's Webster Hall. Chloe will also be hitting the festival circuit with upcoming performances at Seattle, WA's Capitol Hill Block Party and this year's Firefly Festival (tour itinerary below). For a full list of tour dates and ticketing information, please visit www.chloemoriondo.com.

Following the release of their critically acclaimed album Blood Bunny last May, Moriondo's momentum only continued throughout the fall, releasing "Dizzy (feat. Thomas Headon and Alfie Templeman)," and supporting Ashnikko's sold out headline tour between her own headline dates.

Chloe Moriondo professes to be an "internet kid," yet they tackle overwhelming infatuation, listless daydreams, and first love with keen empathy that's unsearchable online. With relatable, confessional lyrics and idiosyncratic humor, the singer-songwriter has built a devoted fanbase of millions, sharing their authentic self to create a genuine connection with their listeners.

Last May, Moriondo shared her critically acclaimed major-label debut album Blood Bunny via Public Consumption/Fueled By Ramen, which landed on "Best Albums of 2021" lists from The New York Times and Billboard. The release was also crowned a "Critic's Pick" by The New York Times, who exclaimed, "On the robust and vividly plain-spoken 'Blood Bunny,' Moriondo...is a pop-punk whiz, deftly hopping between musical approaches from spare to lushly produced, and emphasizing intimate, cut-to-the-bone lyrics."

Chloe has also racked up praise from Billboard, Pitchfork, The FADER, PAPER, UPROXX, Refinery29, them., and more. Following Blood Bunny's release, Moriondo made her television debut performing "Bodybag" on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and appeared soon after on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where they played a dynamic rendition of "I Want To Be With You."

