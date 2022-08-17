Chloe Moriondo Announces New Album 'Suckerpunch'

Rising star Chloe Moriondo has announced new album SUCKERPUNCH, arriving October 7 via Public Consumption/Fueled By Ramen.

Working with producers/co-writers including Oscar Scheller (Rina Sawayama, PinkPantheress, Charli XCX), David Pramik (Machine Gun Kelly, Oliver Tree), and Teddy Geiger (Caroline Polachek, Olivia O'Brien), SUCKERPUNCH signals a new era for Moriondo and marks a bold leap forward from the understated indie-pop and jittery pop-punk of her 2021 offering, Blood Bunny. SUCKERPUNCH is available for preorder now (album art/tracklisting below).

The news is heralded by the release of first single "Fruity," a sticky-sweet summer anthem primed for ecstatic screaming along. "Fruity" arrives alongside a bright, colorful video that finds Chloe transforming a drab office into a "super fruity" party. Directed by Raoul Gonzo, the "Fruity" music video is streaming on Chloe's official YouTube channel now.

Expanding on SUCKERPUNCH and the new single, Moriondo adds, "'Fruity' and this album in general are going to be a slap in the fing face!! I liked the idea of naming the album for something that means an unexpected hit-something you never saw coming. It means the world to me to have the creative means to explore different shiny sounds and work with people I love so dearly on a project that is so new and exciting for me."

In celebration of the record, Chloe will head out on the "SUCKERPUNCH" tour this October, a U.S. fall headline run featuring support from Dreamer Isioma. The five-week trek kicks off October 12 in Columbus, OH, making stops at The Regent in Los Angeles on October 26 and Irving Plaza in New York City on November 10 before wrapping up with a hometown performance at The Majestic in Detroit, MI on November 19. Chloe is also slated to perform at this year's Firefly Festival in Dover, DE. Tickets for all dates are available now (tour itinerary below). For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit www.chloemoriondo.com.

Earlier this summer, Moriondo was included in Billboard's prestigious "21 Under 21" list and shared Blood Bunny Deluxe, which included her long-awaited single and video "Hell Hounds," alternate and acoustic versions of album tracks - including a rendition of "I Eat Boys" featuring dodie - original voice memos, and a studio version of Chloe's early pandemic ballad, "Living Virtually."

In April, Chloe shared the puppy luv EP, a collection of canine-themed songs. The five-track collection was heralded by the charming, breezy single "sammy," and accompanied by an official music video starring Moriondo's own pet dog (the titular Sammy). UPROXX praised the "wholesome" track, while Billboard hailed it as "a pure bump of joy." Consequence attested "sammy" is "adorable and heartwarming." The puppy luv EP is available now via Public Consumption/Fueled By Ramen.

Chloe Moriondo professes to be an "internet kid," yet she tackles overwhelming infatuation, listless daydreams, and first love with keen empathy that's unsearchable online. With relatable, confessional lyrics and idiosyncratic humor, the singer-songwriter has built a devoted fanbase of millions, sharing their authentic self to create a genuine connection with their listeners.

Last May, Moriondo shared her critically acclaimed major-label debut album Blood Bunny via Public Consumption/Fueled By Ramen, which landed on "Best Albums of 2021" lists from The New York Times and Billboard. The release was also crowned a "Critic's Pick" by The New York Times, who exclaimed, "On the robust and vividly plain-spoken 'Blood Bunny,' Moriondo...is a pop-punk whiz, deftly hopping between musical approaches from spare to lushly produced, and emphasizing intimate, cut-to-the-bone lyrics."

Chloe has also racked up praise from Billboard, Pitchfork, The FADER, PAPER, UPROXX, Refinery29, them., and more. Following Blood Bunny's release, Moriondo made her television debut performing "Bodybag" on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and appeared soon after on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where they played a dynamic rendition of "I Want To Be With You."

Watch the "Fruity" music video here:

Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER

23 - Dover, DE - - Firefly Music Festival*

OCTOBER

12 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

14 - Chicago, IL - - House Of Blues

15 - St. Paul, MN - - Amsterdam

18 - Denver, CO - - Bluebird

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

22 - Seattle, WA - - Neumos

23 - Portland, OR - - Aladdin

25 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

29 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

30 - Phoenix , AZ - - Crescent Ballroom

NOVEMBER

1 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

2 - Austin, TX - - Mohawk

4 - Atlanta, GA - - The Masquerade

5 - Carrboro, NC - - Cat's Cradle

6 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

10 - New York, NY - - Irving Plaza

13 - Boston, MA - - Paradise

15 - Toronto, ON - - Opera House

17 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

19 - Detroit, MI - - Majestic Theater

Photo: Kenneth Cappello