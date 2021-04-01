Chloe Moriondo Announces New Album 'Blood Bunny'

18-year-old artist Chloe Moriondo has announced her major-label debut album Blood Bunny, arriving May 7th (see attached album art/tracklisting). The news is heralded by the release of single "I Eat Boys," a deceptively breezy track inspired by the queer cult classic film Jennifer's Body, twisting an instance of street harassment into a cannibalistic daydream.

The track's official video is streaming now on Chloe's official YouTube channel. Blood Bunny is available for preorder now via Public Consumption Recording Co./Fueled By Ramen.

Moriondo adds, "I'm incredibly stoked for 'I Eat Boys' to be out and for people to finally get as officially excited as I am for Blood Bunny. I hope the rock chicks and lesbians will love them!!!!!"

In addition to "I Eat Boys," the 13-track Blood Bunny features previously released singles "Manta Rays," "GIRL ON TV," and "I Want To Be With You," the latter of which was lauded by The New York Times as "acutely observed bedroom pop ... served with a side of arena-emo triumph". Recently labeled one of 2021's Artists To Watch by PEOPLE and NME, Chloe has racked up critical praise from Billboard, UPROXX, Refinery29, E!, and more. The artist has also become a sought-after collaborator, recently appearing as a featured artist on tracks with Frances Forever, mxmtoon and Ricky Montgomery.

Last year, Chloe shared the Spirit Orb EP - a four-track collection produced by Cavetown. Single "Kindergarten" premiered via FLOOD Magazine, who praised the artist as "a force to be reckoned with." The EP followed Moriondo's 2018 offering - her debut album Rabbit Hearted., a self-produced, entirely D.I.Y. effort centered on her understated vocal work and graceful ukulele strumming, which has garnered over 60 million streams.

At age eighteen, Chloe Moriondo professes to be an "internet kid," yet she tackles overwhelming infatuation, listless daydreams, and first love with keen empathy that's unsearchable online. With her relatable, confessional lyrics and idiosyncratic humor, the singer-songwriter has built a devoted fanbase of millions, sharing her authentic self to create a genuine connection with her listeners.

Listen here: