Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chloe George Shares New Single 'There You Are'

Chloe George Shares New Single 'There You Are'

The track is now available on streaming platforms.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

Bay Area-born, LA-based artist, Chloe George today returns with a striking new single and accompanying live video version for "There You Are," which premiered on PAPER this morning and is out now via FADER Label.

Compared to the alternate universe that was her last single "Runaway Blue," Chloe George's latest release "There You Are" is a little more on the reserved side, yet still maintains her comfortably relatable lyricism and experimental sound.

Pushing against the boundaries of pop and neo-soul, "There You Are" recounts a modern love story of some sorts - be it familiar or unknown, her take on the process is detailed by raw emotion that adds another layer to her back catalogue.

Of the track, Chloe George says, "There You Are' is an extremely special song to me :). It's about falling in love with someone you feel like you've known before, and in that process finding pieces of yourself you hadn't realized you were missing. The feeling of clarity around a new connection and my own identity - to me this song is a postcard from a moment of pure peace in my life and trust in whatever my future looks like."

Chloe George wants to feel everything. And, when you listen to her songs, she wants you to feel everything too; to plumb the deepest depths of the human heart. She values the emotive core of a song above all else, putting her in a lineage of greats as well as a new class of pop's rulebreakers.

Her first solo release, the viral TikTok hit "ghost town (voice memo)" has been streamed over 75 million times, and on her debut singles, 2021's "Peachi" and "The Door," Chloe braided the organic fluidity of R&B with the clear-eyed intensity of golden-era pop, heralding her arrival as an effusive young star. In her four years since graduating from NYU's Clive Davis Institute, Chloe has quickly become a sought after songwriter, frequently co-writing with artists such as Normani and Dua Lipa.

Born to a music teacher mother and a drummer father, and raised in a household with three musical-theater-loving older siblings, Chloe George was brought up around music, and felt a connection to the classics from an early age.

Upon hearing Ella Fitzgerald for the first time, she felt an immediate connection with the voice not just as an instrument, but as a tool of pure communion - something that, even when wordlessly scatting, could convey those basest, purest emotions. Her music continues to center the voice and its power to translate the deeply human into the semi-divine.

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares HELLO JACK! Season Two TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares HELLO JACK! Season Two Trailer
September 28, 2022

A new season of kindness creates more incredible change. “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” is co-created and executive produced by Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Wreck-It Ralph” franchise) and Angela C. Santomero (“Blue’s Clues,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”). Watch the new video trailer now!
Dan Wilson (Semisonic) Release New Six-Song EP 'Dancing On The Moon'Dan Wilson (Semisonic) Release New Six-Song EP 'Dancing On The Moon'
September 28, 2022

The GRAMMY-winning songwriter Dan Wilson released his new EP Dancing On The Moon. The six song EP is his first collection of solo material since his 2017 album Re-Covered and follows his band Semisonic’s first release of new music in nearly 20 years You’re Not Alone that was released in 2020.
Caitlin Rose Shares New Single 'Nobody's Sweetheart'Caitlin Rose Shares New Single 'Nobody's Sweetheart'
September 28, 2022

Along with the accompanying official video directed by Austin Leih, the new song is the latest peek at her forthcoming album CAZIMI, her first new release in nearly a decade. Co-written with Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Tenille Townes, Lee Ann Womack), “Nobody’s Sweetheart” finds Rose conflating self-acceptance with rejection of popularity.
Givēon & Drake Pen New Single 'Time' for AMSTERDAM Movie SoundtrackGivēon & Drake Pen New Single 'Time' for AMSTERDAM Movie Soundtrack
September 28, 2022

The track is written by Drake, GIVĒON and Daniel Pemberton. Pemberton also produced the record with Jahaan Sweet. Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker David O. Russell, and starring Academy Award winner Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek and more.
Photos: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & the HOCUS POCUS 2 Cast Hit the Red CarpetPhotos: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & the HOCUS POCUS 2 Cast Hit the Red Carpet
September 28, 2022

Check out photos of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Froy Gutierrez, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Taylor Henderson, Nina Kitchen, Juju Brenner, Kahmora Hall, and Ginger Minj at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere and guests Kristin Chenoweth, Sunny Hostin, and Ralph Macchio.