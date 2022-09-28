Chloe George Shares New Single 'There You Are'

Bay Area-born, LA-based artist, Chloe George today returns with a striking new single and accompanying live video version for "There You Are," which premiered on PAPER this morning and is out now via FADER Label.

Compared to the alternate universe that was her last single "Runaway Blue," Chloe George's latest release "There You Are" is a little more on the reserved side, yet still maintains her comfortably relatable lyricism and experimental sound.

Pushing against the boundaries of pop and neo-soul, "There You Are" recounts a modern love story of some sorts - be it familiar or unknown, her take on the process is detailed by raw emotion that adds another layer to her back catalogue.

Of the track, Chloe George says, "There You Are' is an extremely special song to me :). It's about falling in love with someone you feel like you've known before, and in that process finding pieces of yourself you hadn't realized you were missing. The feeling of clarity around a new connection and my own identity - to me this song is a postcard from a moment of pure peace in my life and trust in whatever my future looks like."

Chloe George wants to feel everything. And, when you listen to her songs, she wants you to feel everything too; to plumb the deepest depths of the human heart. She values the emotive core of a song above all else, putting her in a lineage of greats as well as a new class of pop's rulebreakers.

Her first solo release, the viral TikTok hit "ghost town (voice memo)" has been streamed over 75 million times, and on her debut singles, 2021's "Peachi" and "The Door," Chloe braided the organic fluidity of R&B with the clear-eyed intensity of golden-era pop, heralding her arrival as an effusive young star. In her four years since graduating from NYU's Clive Davis Institute, Chloe has quickly become a sought after songwriter, frequently co-writing with artists such as Normani and Dua Lipa.

Born to a music teacher mother and a drummer father, and raised in a household with three musical-theater-loving older siblings, Chloe George was brought up around music, and felt a connection to the classics from an early age.

Upon hearing Ella Fitzgerald for the first time, she felt an immediate connection with the voice not just as an instrument, but as a tool of pure communion - something that, even when wordlessly scatting, could convey those basest, purest emotions. Her music continues to center the voice and its power to translate the deeply human into the semi-divine.

Listen to the new single here: