Chloe Flower Sets New Christmas Album 'She Composed: The Holidays'; Listen to the First Single Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pianist and composer Chloe Flower is returning with a brand new album of seasonal music, She Composed: The Holidays. Available on November 7th via Flower’s label Popsical Music Group, She Composed features Flower's blend of pop and classical (nicknamed "popsical"), along with seasonal and religious music from across centuries, including her own original holiday piece. The lead single, “O viridissima virga," is available now.

Dating back to the 12th century, “O viridissima virga” was originally composed by a fellow trailblazer of her time, Hildegard of Bingen, a nun, mystic, philosopher, scientist, and spiritual beacon with a profound reverence for nature. Flower’s version of the song features the English National Opera Chorus ​​​​and The Academy of St Martin in the Fields conducted by Jessica Cottis. Listen to the new track below and pre-save the new project HERE.

Said Chloe Flower, “The holidays are my favorite time of year, yet less than 1% of the music performed during this time is music written by women. So when it came time to create new holiday arrangements, I wanted to honor these great, underrepresented female composers from throughout history,” said Flower.

Flower continued: “Women have been massively influential in musical traditions from around the world and across thousands of years, but often without the recognition more easily afforded male composers. Their music is especially absent during holiday programming and I wanted to create beautiful orchestral arrangements that inspire orchestras around the world to play them. That’s the ultimate goal, to inspire inclusion of these composers in regular holiday programming.”

Earlier this year, Flower released her third studio album, I Love Me More. The album’s focus track is a new take on the iconic “El Tango de Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge! featuring Broadway's Nicole Scherzinger and Ramin Karimloo. Ahead of the album's release, BroadwayWorld spoke to the musician about her unique style and working with the Broadway powerhouses on the new recording. Watch the music video for the song here and listen to the album here.

About Chloe Flower

Visionary artist Chloe Flower earned international recognition as a pianist after a performance with rapper Cardi B at the 2019 Grammy Awards. The Pennsylvania native began playing the piano at the age of two, studying at Manhattan School of Music and London’s Royal Academy of Music before meeting her mentor, the 12-time GRAMMY Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter and producer, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds.

In the years since, Flower has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including artists like Celine Dion, Lil Baby (on Saturday Night Live in 2023), Meek Mill, 2Chainz, and Nas as well as producers like Mike WiLL Made-It (Miley Cyrus/Beyonce) and Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande/Justin Bieber).

Releasing her self-titled debut in 2021, Flower coined the term “popsical” to describe her style, which infuses a contemporary pop sensibility with a classical tradition. She released her holiday album, Chloe Hearts Christmas in 2023 and her third official project, I Love Me More, earlier this year.

Flower is also an outspoken activist, using her platform to advocate for important social causes and missions. She serves on the advisory board of the UNODC’s Blue Heart campaign. She has been honored by the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Activism (CAST) and received The Last Girl Award from Gloria Steinem and Apne Aap for her efforts in the fight against human trafficking.

As a champion of music education, she is the youngest board member of the Liberace Foundation and The Manhattan School of Music and established multiple scholarships for young female composers and conductors at leading institutions in an effort to help bring equality to the classical music space. An official Steinway Artist, Flower is an advocate for women's representation — particularly women of color — in the music industry. She most recently performed and spoke for the Forbes Power Women’s Summit as well as the HeForShe Summit for UNWomen.