Chlöe Shares New Project 'Trouble In Paradise'

On the heels of her commanding latest single ‘Boy Bye’ and a stunning tribute performance to Usher at the BET Awards, Chlöe releases her most anticipated project to date, ‘Trouble In Paradise’. Chlöe executive produced this body of work that fully showcases her artistic vision and prowess, while also solidifying her status as a true multi-hyphenate. Deeply inspired by her journey to St. Lucia, the 16-track project includes a hotly sought after / fan-requested collaboration with her sister Halle entitled ‘Want Me’, as well as features from Ty Dolla $ign, Anderson.Paak, Jeremih and YG Marley. The project arrives alongside a visual album featuring snapshots of her time in St. Lucia– watch HERE.



Chlöe describes the meaning behind ‘Trouble In Paradise’ saying, “This project is truly about writing away my troubles in paradise. The water and the brewing storm symbolize my emotions and how it changes like the weather. I wanted this project to feel fun and even though there are ups and downs, it’s a fun wild ride like a summer fling: unpredictable, exciting, and new.”



To date, Ms. Bailey has released two tracks from the project including, ‘FYS’, a self-empowerment anthem focused on being your own provider, and ‘Boy Bye’, which further highlighted her freedom and independence after leaving an underserving paramour - “a rollercoaster ride, we going round and round, I might just cut and run, cause this just ain’t that fun.” ‘Boy Bye’ was produced by Yeti Beats, Rogét Chahayed, Carter Lang, and Kurtis McKenzie.



This year has been incredibly dynamic for Chloe, marked by a series of standout achievements. She kicked things off with a performance of ‘FYS’ at the GLAAD Awards and participated in a Fendi Peekaboo photoshoot. At Coachella, her performance of ‘Boy Bye’ hit 1 million views during the first weekend, and she later teased her project ‘Trouble In Paradise’ with a dedicated teaser billboard. Chloe also premiered the ‘Boy Bye’ music video in Times Square, and conducted high-profile interviews with Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Forbes. She starred in 'The Exorcism', featured on Qing Madi's “Vision” remix, and participated in the MCM Crush Worldwide Campaign. Her year included performances at the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival and St. Lucia Carnival, contributions to Childish Gambino’s latest album and Tinashe’s Nasty remix, all while gracing the covers of Nylon Magazine and Hello Beautiful. Chloe has also secured a role in Peacock's "Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist," while continuing to make waves with the Yitty Nearly Naked Campaign and her new project ‘Trouble In Paradise’.

