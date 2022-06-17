Chlöe Releases New Single 'Surprise'

Chlöe has released her brand new infectious single "Surprise" ahead of its debut performance at the 2022 BET Awards. In tandem with the release, Chlöe also unveiled the music video for the single.

Watch the Diana Kunst directed video below and be sure to catch Chlöe on the 2022 BET Awards on June 26th.

Chlöe is half of the sister duo Chlöe x Halle, they released their second album, "Ungodly Hour," in the summer of 2020. Chlöe is gearing up to release her debut album.

Watch the new music video here: