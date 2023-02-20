Chlöe Bailey's Debut Album 'In Pieces' Set For March 31 Release

Multi-hyphenate artist, Chlöe, has announced the official release date for her debut album, "In Pieces."

The debut LP will be released on March 31 via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records. The album, two-years in the making, showcases songs written, arranged, and produced by Chlöe.

Lifted from the album, Chlöe, who will soon star in the film adaptatio of Girl From the North Country, recently released her new single, "Pray It Away." The vulnerable track finds Chlöe falling for the wrong person and turning to church to pray all the pain away.

"Pray It Away" is accompanied by the official video that was shot in a historic church located in downtown Los Angeles. Watch the Madeline Kate Kann directed video here.

"I have been the rawest, the most vulnerable, and the most open I have been in my entire life with this album," Chlöe says. "I used to believe the way I love so hard without question, was a curse. Only to find out, it's been my greatest gift all along."

Watch the album release date reveal here: