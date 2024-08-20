Chicano Batman Release New Song 'Tanto Arriba Como Abajo'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed psych-soul band Chicano Batman has released the new single “Tanto Arriba Como Abajo.” The new instrumental track was produced by Sam Cohen (Danger Mouse, Curtis Harding, Kevin Morby).

“’Tanto Arriba Como Abajo’ was written and recorded spontaneously during a session break at our bassist Eduardo’s studio,” shares guitarist Carlos Arevalo. “Most of what you hear is what was played in the room by five musicians completely in the moment. It has been some time since we’ve released an instrumental, so to remedy that we’ve decided to share this one from the vault.”



Chicano Batman will take their show overseas for a series of performances in the United Kingdom and Europe in August, followed by multiple shows across Mexico, marking their first extensive tour in these regions. They are set to tour down the California coast in October. Known for their vibrant live performances, the Los Angeles-based band promise to bring a high-energy celebration of the band’s latest musical achievements, drawing on the bold and boundary-pushing sounds of their latest album ‘Notebook Fantasy.’



Chicano Batman's tour comes on the heels of the critically acclaimed ‘Notebook Fantasy,’ a project that showcases the band's artistic evolution and their commitment to pushing musical boundaries. Produced by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Erykah Badu) and partly recorded at the historic Sunset Sound, ‘Notebook Fantasy’ embraces a sonic approach that bassist Eduardo Arenas refers to as “painting in primary colors.”

Chicano Batman is known for their unique blend of soulful psychedelia, rock, and Latin influences. The band, comprised of Bardo Martinez (vocals/lyricist), Carlos Arévalo (guitar), and Eduardo Arenas (bass), has captivated audiences with their innovative sound and vibrant performances. Their latest album, Notebook Fantasy, continues to showcase their exceptional musicianship and creativity.



Notebook Fantasy takes its title from a phenomenon likely familiar to anyone who feels outside the status quo: the act of spending your formative years dreaming up other worlds and realities in the pages of a notebook, exploring those possibilities with a bold and wide-eyed freedom. Watch the band perform “Fly” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Throughout the album, Chicano Batman channels moments of lightning-in-a-bottle inspiration into songs that push into fantastically strange terrain yet remain rooted in raw emotion.



“We wanted to peel back all the fuzziness and compression, and create something big and punchy and clear that would still hold up if you stripped it down to just a vocal and one instrument,” Arevalo says.



For more information and to purchase tickets for Chicano Batman’s upcoming performances, please visit chicanobatman.com.

European and Mexican Tour Dates:

Thursday, August 29th - Tolhuistuin - Amsterdam, NL

Friday, August 30th - Into the Great Wide Open Festival - Vlieland, NL

Saturday, August 31st - Manchester Psych Fest - Manchester, UK

Tuesday, September 3rd - Lafayette - London, UK

Thursday, September 26th - C3 Stage - Guadalajara, MX

Friday, September 27th - Foro Indie Rocks! - Queretaro, MX

Saturday, September 28th - Auditorio BB - Mexico City, MX

Chicano Batman - U.S. Tour Dates

Thursday, October 24th - Tioga Sequoia Brewery - Fresno, CA

Friday, October 25th - Mill Creek Park - Bakersfield, CA

Saturday, October 26th - Quarry Amphitheater - Santa Cruz, CA

Sunday, October 27th - The Senator - Chico, CA

Monday, October 28th - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

Tuesday, October 29th - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Friday, November 1st - Fox Theater - Pomona, CA

Saturday, November 2nd - Fox Theater - Pomona, CA

Sunday, November 3rd - Majestic Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

Photo Credit: Josue Rivas

