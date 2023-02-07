Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'

Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'

Their newest LP Still Life In Decay, which arrives April 7th, comes as an addendum to their last album.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Chicago trio FACS have been perfecting their brand of intense, cathartic art rock over the course of four ever-evolving albums.

Beginning with 2018's Negative Houses thru 2021's landmark Present Tense, the trio digs deep into the gaping maw of a black hole and pulls back whatever debris they can grasp onto. Their newest LP Still Life In Decay, which arrives April 7th, comes as an addendum to their last album- a "post-event review," if you will.

When the guitar punctures the lock-step swing of first album single "When You Say," it hits like a hammer. Case utilizes his lyrics like a person suffering from anterograde amnesia, repeating phrases and holding onto old memories in a desperate attempt to avoid the slide into oblivion.

Freeform poetic missives touch on themes of resignation, cynicism, class warfare, and a search for identity and meaning in a crumbling society; A primal desire to hold onto anything in a post-pandemic barrage of sensory overload.

While FACS are a heavy band, they don't necessarily feel like one- Case's fluttering, melodic guitar lines are buoyed by the insistent, underlying pulse of an expert rhythm section. Bassist Alianna Kalaba, who stepped in for founding member Jonathan Van Herik in 2018, makes her amicable last stand here with the group.

Alongside drummer Noah Leger, they dance and twist around each other like a double helix, forming the DNA of what makes FACS so special. Collectively they approach rhythm from outside the groove as opposed to inside it, creating a lattice where Case weaves guitar lines like creeping vines, making the moments on Still Life In Decay where the band locks in even more powerful.

FACS have never been more solidified as a unit, and Still Life In Decay is a decidedly focused effort. The apocalyptic chaos that defined their previous album is waved away in favor of an examination of events with cumbrous clarity. Recorded by Sanford Parker at Chicago's esteemed Electrical Audio, Still Life In Decay will be available April 7, 2023 from Trouble In Mind Records.

FACS, on tour:

February 12 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR

February 14 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

February 15 Kingston, NY @ Tubby's

February 16 Troy, NY @ No Fun

April 6 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

April 7 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

April 8 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

May 15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Government Center

May 16 Washington, DC @ DC9

May 17 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

May 19 Providence, RI @ Fete Lounge

May 20 Montreal, QC @ La Sotterenea

May 21 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

July 28 Indianapolis, IN @ Post. Festival



TOLEDO Announce How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] & Share Oak Hill Photo
TOLEDO Announce 'How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] & Share 'Oak Hill'
How It Ends followed a string of standout 2021 releases including the Jockeys of Love EP, and “Beach Coma,” a Gabe Wax-produced single. The duo, who also work with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte on production and recording work, mixed the track alongside Brandon Shoop, while Grammy-nominated Joe Lambert mastered.
Marisa Anderson Announces International Tour Dates Photo
Marisa Anderson Announces International Tour Dates
Following the release of her elemental new album Still, Here last year, luminary guitarist Marisa Anderson has announced international tour dates with Charlie Parr, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and Bill Callahan, along with a set at Thing in the Spring Festival with her duo with Jim White. Check out the complete list of tour dates!
The Holy Modal Rounders Announce 55th Anniversary Edition Photo
The Holy Modal Rounders Announce 55th Anniversary Edition
Don Giovanni Records has announced the upcoming 55th anniversary super deluxe reissue of The Holy Modal Rounders psychedelic masterpiece Indian War Whoop. What started as a psych-folk duo, led by Peter Stampfel and Steve Weber, had picked up actor/playwright Sam Shepard, Lee Crabtree and Antonia to form a band and record original music.
VIDEO: Maisie Peters Unveils Music Video for New Single Body Better Photo
VIDEO: Maisie Peters Unveils Music Video for New Single Body Better
Written by Maisie, alongside Ines Dunn (Griff, Mimi Webb) and producer Matias Téllez (girl in red, AURORA), “Body Better” brims with more candor and vulnerability than ever before, showcasing the evolution of Maisie’s acclaimed diary-style songwriting to serve as a fitting entry point to the new record. Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Jamie Brewer to Lead AMY & THE ORPHANS Film AdaptationJamie Brewer to Lead AMY & THE ORPHANS Film Adaptation
February 7, 2023

Jamie Brewer will reprise her role in the film adaptation of the 2018 Off-Broadway play Amy & The Orphans. Lindsey Ferrentino will adapt the play for the big screen, also making her directorial debut with the film. Edward Barbanell will also star in the film as a new role written for the screen.
TOLEDO Announce 'How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] & Share New Single 'Oak Hill'TOLEDO Announce 'How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] & Share New Single 'Oak Hill'
February 7, 2023

How It Ends followed a string of standout 2021 releases including the Jockeys of Love EP, and “Beach Coma,” a Gabe Wax-produced single. The duo, who also work with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte on production and recording work, mixed the track alongside Brandon Shoop, while Grammy-nominated Joe Lambert mastered.
Marisa Anderson Announces International Tour Dates With Charlie Parr, Godspeed You! Black Emperor & MoreMarisa Anderson Announces International Tour Dates With Charlie Parr, Godspeed You! Black Emperor & More
February 7, 2023

Following the release of her elemental new album Still, Here last year, luminary guitarist Marisa Anderson has announced international tour dates with Charlie Parr, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and Bill Callahan, along with a set at Thing in the Spring Festival with her duo with Jim White. Check out the complete list of tour dates!
The Holy Modal Rounders Announce 55th Anniversary Edition Super Deluxe 2xLPThe Holy Modal Rounders Announce 55th Anniversary Edition Super Deluxe 2xLP
February 7, 2023

Don Giovanni Records has announced the upcoming 55th anniversary super deluxe reissue of The Holy Modal Rounders psychedelic masterpiece Indian War Whoop. What started as a psych-folk duo, led by Peter Stampfel and Steve Weber, had picked up actor/playwright Sam Shepard, Lee Crabtree and Antonia to form a band and record original music.
VIDEO: Maisie Peters Unveils Music Video for New Single Body BetterVIDEO: Maisie Peters Unveils Music Video for New Single Body Better
February 7, 2023

Written by Maisie, alongside Ines Dunn (Griff, Mimi Webb) and producer Matias Téllez (girl in red, AURORA), “Body Better” brims with more candor and vulnerability than ever before, showcasing the evolution of Maisie’s acclaimed diary-style songwriting to serve as a fitting entry point to the new record. Watch the new music video now!
share