Chicago House Music Legends Ten City Share New Album 'Love Is Love'

Chicago House Music Legends Ten City Share New Album 'Love Is Love'

Ten City are back with Love Is Love out today on Helix Records.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Proof that disco evolved rather than died can be heard throughout the discography of house group Ten City. Set apart most obviously by singer Byron Stingily, a powerhouse falsetto between and distinct from inspirations such as Philip Bailey and Sylvester, the Chicago group's recordings epitomize deep house with a basis in gospel and soul, and messages of love and positivity.

Teamed with dance music pioneer Marshall Jefferson, Ten City emerged in the late '80s with two of their biggest hits, "Right Back to You" and "That's the Way Love Is," the latter of which topped Billboard's dance/club chart and cracked the Top Ten of the U.K. pop chart.

Before their mid-'90s disbandment, the group in their original trio incarnation issued four albums ranging from Foundation (1989) through That Was Then, This Is Now (1994), and charted with seven additional singles. Nearly three decades after the fourth album, Ten City returned with Judgment (2021), made by Stingily and Jefferson, which in 2022 earned a GRAMMY nomination for "Best Electronic/Dance Album."

Due to popular demand and the feel-good vibe from the recording of Judgement, Ten City are back with Love Is Love out today on Helix Records.

"2023 is the year of Loving Self and Self Affirmation!" declares Byron Stingily. These themes are prominent throughout the album. Just check out the singles such as the title track and its remix by fellow Chicago house artists DRAMA, and "I Love Me," a collaboration with bubbling UK producers Wh0.

Listen to the new album here:



