Chateau Ste. Michelle Partners with Live Nation as First-Ever National Wine Sponsor

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Washington's founding winery and host to the Pacific Northwest's most beloved summer concert series, has partnered with the world's leading live entertainment company Live Nation to become its first-ever national wine category sponsor.

The wide-reaching, multi-year partnership encompasses on-site activations, digital marketing, social media campaigns, ecommerce initiatives, influencer collaborations, consumer sweepstakes, national retail programming, and official wine sponsorship at 78 of Live Nation's venues and three music festivals across the country.

Through Live Nation's unmatched live music platform, Chateau Ste. Michelle will reach over 18 million fans annually as the official wine sponsor at 46 amphitheaters, 32 clubs and theaters across 39 cities nationwide. Fans at popular music festivals including Two Step Inn in Texas, The Governors Ball in New York and III Points in Miami, Florida can enjoy Chateau Ste. Michelle's wines in an on-site lounge inspired by its iconic French-style Chateau.

"Since our first concert in 1984, Chateau Ste. Michelle has welcomed people from all walks of life to our Woodinville winery for memorable summer nights celebrating a shared love of music and wine," explains Guillermo Sanchez, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Chateau Ste. Michelle. "Music is in our DNA. We believe music, like wine, has the power to unite, create connections and shared experiences. Through our partnership with Live Nation, we are excited to share our passion for wine and music with a new generation of fans across the country."

Live music fans are known for their adventurous spirit, particularly when it comes to trying new products at concerts. According to Live Nation research, 83% of fans are open to sampling a new beverage while attending a live music event, and 1 in 2 fans agree that doing so can make the experience even more memorable.

"For fans, an exceptional live music experience goes beyond great music and includes a wide range of high-quality food and beverage options," said Russell Wallach, Live Nation's Global President of Media and Sponsorship. "Unsurprisingly, people passionate about live music often share a love for wine. So, we're thrilled to offer fans the opportunity to pair Chateau Ste. Michelle's award-winning wines with their favorite artists at our events."

The partnership will also come to life outside the venue environment to ignite peoples' passion for music and wine through dynamic touchpoints including a dedicated microsite at ste-michelle.com/live featuring an interactive quiz pairing your favorite concert vibe with Chateau Ste. Michelle wines, custom merchandise and more.

In addition, a national sweepstakes will award seven grand prize winners the ultimate VIP flyaway concert experience to any Live Nation show across the country, as well as point-of-sale promotions at thousands of retail outlets nationwide.

Live Nation will also expand its current booking of Chateau Ste. Michelle's Summer Concert Series, a beloved rite of summer in the Pacific Northwest. Chateau Ste. Michelle hosts up to 4,300 attendees per show at its picturesque outdoor amphitheater at its historic 118-acre winery, just 35 minutes outside Seattle. The Chateau Ste. Michelle Summer Concert Series runs from late May through September and features up to 40 concerts across pop, rock, jazz, blues and country.

Artists including John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Santana, One Republic, Goo Goo Dolls, Counting Crows, and Fitz and the Tantrums, to name a few, have performed for locals and visitors of the Pacific Northwest. The winery will announce its highly anticipated 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup in the Spring.

"We are honored that enjoying a concert at Chateau Ste. Michelle has become such a quintessential part of the Pacific Northwest summer experience," adds Sanchez. "We're thrilled to be partnering with the world's leader in live entertainment to take our concert series to the next level and deliver elevated experiences for music fans in our community."

About Chateau Ste. Michelle

Chateau Ste. Michelle founded a wine region and we're not done blazing trails yet. We honor our 55-year legacy of making world-class Washington wine, while taking bold steps to build our future with 2,600 acres of sustainably-farmed estate vineyards, state-of-the art cellar technology and talented, passionate winemaking team led by head winemaker Katie Nelson, with 30-years of Washington winemaking experience.

Chateau Ste. Michelle continually strives to delight wine drinkers with an array of wine styles and immersive winery experiences and events, while staying focused on crafting award-winning, flavorful wines that are the ultimate expressions of Washington state. For more information, visit ste-michelle.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.