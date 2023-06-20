Charming Liars Announces 'Black Cage' Single

Alternative band Charming Liars is excited to announce their forthcoming single, “Black Cage”, set to be released on June 30th. Pre-save the song now, here.

Produced by the band’s own Karnig Manoukian, “Black Cage” showcases an evolution in the Charming Liars’ spacious sound. The track is bolstered by brooding melodies, while approaching darker themes. The band shares:

“‘Black Cage’ is a dark dive for us musically and thematically. It’s written as a sort of a commentary on the flaws of the modern age and the investments in blood that have aided in its creation. We feel the musical soundscapes really represent the heartbeat and dread of the machine, while the lyrics suggest we reject its predetermined routes and rewrite them.”

Fans can look forward to the release of “Black Cage” on June 30th. Stay tuned for more coming soon here.

About Charming Liars:

Charming Liars' evolution began in London’s West End when guitarist Karnig Manoukian and bassist Mike Kruger were still in their teens. Both came from homes with wide ranging and eclectic musical tastes, and that early exposure informed their approach to making music.

They started writing and playing together in a series of bands and honed their musicianship with tours up and down the U.K.

In 2013 they moved to Los Angeles, a decision in part spurred on by an encouraging social media message from songwriter and producer John Feldmann (Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, 5 Seconds of Summer, Blink-182).

Shortly after, the two connected with vocalist Kiliyan Maguire through a mutual friend. Those initial conversations led to songwriting and then recording sessions – the 3 realized that they had an organic musical chemistry that would lead to interesting possibilities.

2019 proved to be a breakout year for the band, who released their debut album, Thought, Flesh and Bone, a follow-up acoustic EP, Bare Bones, and closed the year with a live collection titled Live 2019. They also headlined shows on the West Coast, toured Europe with The Faim, and crossed the U.S. as direct support for Angels & Airwaves.

Despite the challenges posed by 2020, Charming Liars continued writing and released a series of new singles including “Favorite Show,” Disco Elvis” and “Losers.” The new music has caught the attention of listeners around the world, as well as publications such as NPR, Grammy.com, Alternative Press, idobi Radio, and more. They ended the year with their “Live Sounds Of 2020” video series, which captured the energy of live shows that fans had been missing.

2022 saw the release of the bands third album titled TOURNIQUET which they toured heavily, including a US tour with The Struts as well as UK/European tours supporting Palaye Royale and White Lies. They ended the year with a string of shows supporting Against The Current in Europe and they followed that by opening for US band Sleeping With Sirens up and down the UK in March 2023.