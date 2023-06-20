Charming Liars Announces 'Black Cage' Single

Fans can look forward to the release of “Black Cage” on June 30th.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 1 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023 to Save and Celebrate Queer Spaces Photo 3 FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023
Anne Wilson Unveils Heart-Wrenching Tribute 'Seventh of June' Photo 4 Anne Wilson Unveils Heart-Wrenching Tribute 'Seventh of June'

Charming Liars Announces 'Black Cage' Single

Alternative band Charming Liars is excited to announce their forthcoming single, “Black Cage”, set to be released on June 30th. Pre-save the song now, here.

Produced by the band’s own Karnig Manoukian, “Black Cage” showcases an evolution in the Charming Liars’ spacious sound. The track is bolstered by brooding melodies, while approaching darker themes. The band shares:

“‘Black Cage’ is a dark dive for us musically and thematically. It’s written as a sort of a commentary on the flaws of the modern age and the investments in blood that have aided in its creation. We feel the musical soundscapes really represent the heartbeat and dread of the machine, while the lyrics suggest we reject its predetermined routes and rewrite them.”

Fans can look forward to the release of “Black Cage” on June 30th. Stay tuned for more coming soon here.

About Charming Liars:

Charming Liars' evolution began in London’s West End when guitarist Karnig Manoukian and bassist Mike Kruger were still in their teens. Both came from homes with wide ranging and eclectic musical tastes, and that early exposure informed their approach to making music.

They started writing and playing together in a series of bands and honed their musicianship with tours up and down the U.K. 

In 2013 they moved to Los Angeles, a decision in part spurred on by an encouraging social media message from songwriter and producer John Feldmann (Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, 5 Seconds of Summer, Blink-182).

Shortly after, the two connected with vocalist Kiliyan Maguire through a mutual friend. Those initial conversations led to songwriting and then recording sessions – the 3 realized that they had an organic musical chemistry that would lead to interesting possibilities. 

2019 proved to be a breakout year for the band, who released their debut album, Thought, Flesh and Bone, a follow-up acoustic EP, Bare Bones, and closed the year with a live collection titled Live 2019. They also headlined shows on the West Coast, toured Europe with The Faim, and crossed the U.S. as direct support for Angels & Airwaves.

Despite the challenges posed by 2020, Charming Liars continued writing and released a series of new singles including “Favorite Show,” Disco Elvis” and “Losers.” The new music has caught the attention of listeners around the world, as well as publications such as NPR, Grammy.com, Alternative Press, idobi Radio, and more. They ended the year with their “Live Sounds Of 2020” video series, which captured the energy of live shows that fans had been missing. 

2022 saw the release of the bands third album titled TOURNIQUET which they toured heavily, including a US tour with The Struts as well as UK/European tours supporting Palaye Royale and White Lies. They ended the year with a string of shows supporting Against The Current in Europe and they followed that by opening for US band Sleeping With Sirens up and down the UK in March 2023.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Cold Hart Shares New Single Candlelight PT. 2 Photo
Cold Hart Shares New Single 'Candlelight PT. 2'

Cold Hart is back with a new single titled “Candlelight Pt. 2” out now via Epitaph Records. This marks his first new music since 2022’s mixtape The OC Season 3 which features collaborations with alternative rap collective GOTHBOICLIQUE, including friends and collaborators Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and Lil Peep.

2
311 Announce 30th Anniversary Edition of Debut Album Music Photo
311 Announce 30th Anniversary Edition of Debut Album 'Music'

Music features singles “Freak Out,” “Do You Right” (peaked at #27 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart), “Visit,” “My Stoney Baby” (featured in 2008’s Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay), and “Feels So Good.” The album was certified Gold by the RIAA in 1999 and peaked at #37 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.

3
Captain Planet Drops New Album Sounds Like Home Photo
Captain Planet Drops New Album 'Sounds Like Home'

Taking a turn toward the more organic, retro sounds of artists who originally inspired him as a young musician, Charlie Wilder (aka Captain Planet) flexed his composer and bandleader muscles- incorporating horn sections, strings and acoustic drums more than the big club focussed electronic sounds he has often come to be known for. 

4
M. Ward Shares too young to die feat. First Aid Kit Photo
M. Ward Shares 'too young to die' feat. First Aid Kit

M. Ward is sharing “too young to die” feat. First Aid Kit, the final pre-release track from his upcoming album ‘Supernatural Thing,’ out this Friday. In the song’s new video, Ward is a security guard working the graveyard shift who starts to see the ladies of First Aid Kit appear in his security camera’s video feed.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

King Announces 'Champagne Talk' World Tour 2023King Announces 'Champagne Talk' World Tour 2023
Oliver Tree Releases “Bounce” New Single Heralds Third Solo Album 'Alone in a CrowdOliver Tree Releases “Bounce” New Single Heralds Third Solo Album 'Alone in a Crowd
Dolly Parton Debuts At #1 On Mediabase Classic Rock Songs Chart Scoring Second Straight Self-Penned Rock #1Dolly Parton Debuts At #1 On Mediabase Classic Rock Songs Chart Scoring Second Straight Self-Penned Rock #1
Anna Tivel Announces 'Outsiders (Live in a Living Room)' & Premieres 'The Bell' (Acoustic)Anna Tivel Announces 'Outsiders (Live in a Living Room)' & Premieres 'The Bell' (Acoustic)

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET