Charlie Bit My Finger to Release New Album 'Back and Fourth'

The new album will be released on October 28.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Belgian pop-punks Charlie Bit My Finger are releasing their 4th album 'Back and Fourth' on October 28th, via Thousand Islands Records/Bearded Punk Records. The first single and music video for 'Breaking Out' is out now.

Recorded, coproduced, mixed and mastered by Tim Van Doorn at Big Dog Recordings in Antwerp, Belgium. Video recorded and edited by Emiel Van Roy. Recorded at Antwerp-based Big Dog Recordings by Tim Van Doorn. "Breaking Out" is one of the heaviest songs on the record, this beauty will give you multiple eargasms.

Charlie Bit My Finger is a 5-piece party punk rock band with many melodic riffs, straight-forward drums and clean vocals. You can compare them with the soundtracks of the American Pie movies, but also with bands like The Bouncing Souls, Millencollin, Pulley...

Established in February 2011, they began appearing in local venues, at home and abroad, but also at smaller (and larger) festivals. After recording their first EP, things were changing for Charlie Bit My Finger and they began to play shows all over the country.

In 2016 they moved into the studio to record their second album "Trapped Inside". After this album the song "Strong" was written in memory of a deceased friend and released as a single for charity. Only a year later (and after much inspiration) they went into the studio again to record their third full album "Third Times A Farm". 12 tracks, each one of them a mix of pop / punk and skatepunk.

This resulted in collaborations with Bearded Punk Records and the Canadian label Thousand Islands Records.

Streams are available on all conceivable channels including Spotify, iTunes, Google Music, Deezer.

In March / April 2016 they went on a European tour, hitting the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Austria, Czech Republic and Germany. In 2018 they toured in Canada thanks to Thousand Islands Records. They hit the stage at Pouzza Fest, Montreal, but they also stopped in Quebec, Vankleek Hill, Ottowa, Toronto. In the summer of 2018 they played at the big and legendary festivals, Jera On Air in The Netherlands and Punkrock Holiday in Slovenia.

After much inspiration during Covid lockdown, they are now preparing to release the fourth full album "Back and Fourth" digitally and on CD and vinyl.

Watch the new music video here:




