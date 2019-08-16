Charli XCX Teams Up with Sky Ferreira For New Song 'Cross You Out'

Iconic pop futurist Charli XCX teams with enigmatic pop artist Sky Ferreira to release a new song "Cross You Out" off her soon-to-be-released third studio album "Charli" arriving on September 13th via Atlantic Records.

An emotive and vulnerable confessional materialized in an unflinching pop anthem, "Cross You Out" explores the personal transformation that occurs following the end of a turbulent relationship, and the complicated liberation within that. "Cross You Out" is the bold and hard-hitting track one would only expect from a Charli XCX + Sky Ferreira collaboration

Listen to the song below!

The art of collaboration is at the heart of the album, a verified savior of pop, Charli seamlessly binds musical genres from the vast pop spectrum. With Executive Production by Charli XCX and A. G. Cook, collaborators include Lizzo, Christine and the Queens, Haim, Troye Sivan, Brooke Candy, CupcakKe, Big Freedia,Sky Ferreira, Clairo and Yaeji. Charli teamed with AR makeup artist Ines Alpha to design her artworks with a goal of dismantling classic beauty ideals, a pairing which resulted in her striking album cover.

Multi-award-winning artist Charli XCX has accrued two Billboard Music Awards, a YouTube Music Award, two Sesac 'Songwriter of the Year' Awards, plus nominations at the Grammys, BRIT Awards and MTV EMA's. As trailblazer behind the multi-platinum and global No.1's "Fancy", "I Love It" and the hit "Boom Clap", Charli has also released the critically-acclaimed mixtapes 'Number 1 Angel' and 'Pop 2', and released her prolific summer crush anthem "Boys" and "1999 featuring Troye Sivan". This year Charli attended the Met Gala as a special guest of Vogue, and performed for the amFAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival.

The singer, songwriter and pop savant will kick off a transatlantic Charli LIVE tour kicking off on September 20th for an impressive 22 dates in the USA prior to kicking off 19 dates throughout Europe -- with tickets selling out fast including sold-out shows in Austin, Chicago, Seattle, DC and New York - full North American itinerary enclosed below!

"Charli" tracklisting:

1. Next Level Charli

2. Gone feat. Christine and the Queens

3. Cross You Out feat. Sky Ferreira

4. 1999 feat. Troye Sivan

5. Click feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash

6. Warm feat. HAIM

7. Thoughts

8. Blame It On Your Love feat. Lizzo

9. White Mercedes

10. Silver Cross

11. I Don't Wanna Know

12. Official

13. Shake It feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar

14. February 2017 feat. Clairo and Yaeji

15. 2099 feat. Troye Sivan

2019 Charli LIVE:

SEPT:

20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre +

21 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works +

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall +

24 - Austin, TX - Emo's + -- SOLD OUT

25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues +

27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee #

28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues #

OCT:

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern # *

2 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre #

4 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market # -- SOLD OUT

5 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore #

6 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom #

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union *

9 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre *

11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues - SOLD OUT

14 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

15 - Montreal, QB - Corona Theatre %

17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues %

18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer * -- SOLD OUT

21 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 % -- SOLD OUT

SUPPORTS:

+ Tommy Genesis | # Brooke Candy | * Dorian Electra | % Allie X

Phoenix: Brooke Candy Direct / Dorian Electric 1st of 3

'Charli' releases September 13th 2019 via Atlantic Records.

Preorder available here. Preorder 'Charli LIVE' tour tickets available here.





Related Articles View More Music Stories