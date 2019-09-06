Charli XCX Teams Up With Clairo and Yaeji on New Single 'February 2017'

Pop music's esteemed vanguard Charli XCX teams with phenomenons Clairo and Yaeji to release a new track "February 2017" co-written by all three women with production from A G Cook and French trio Planet 1999. "February 2017" is a melancholic introspection of regret and a plea of reconciliation following a disintegrated romance -- off her third studio album "Charli" officially arriving on September 13th via Atlantic Records.

Listen below!

Charli thinks back on the experience: "Collaborating with Yaeji and Clairo was really fun and unique. We are all very different artists but coming together on this song felt so special and right. Clairo and I made a load of songs together in my studio in LA one afternoon at the beginning of the year. None of them were this song but it was so easy to write with her that the second I came up with this idea separately I sent it over to her and she came back with loads of ideas. We sent over this idea to Yaeji too and she did a really beautiful verse. It sounds so intimate. It's one of the most intimate moments on the album. We shot this artwork in Barcelona. These two women are really kind, talented and brilliant. I enjoy both of their music so much. I'm happy we have this song together."

The art of collaboration is at the heart of the album, a verified savior of pop, Charli seamlessly binds musical genres from the vast pop spectrum. With Executive Production by Charli XCX and A. G. Cook, collaborators include Lizzo, Christine and the Queens, Haim, Troye Sivan, Brooke Candy, CupcakKe, Big Freedia, Sky Ferreira, Clairo and Yaeji. Charli teamed with AR makeup artist Ines Alpha to design her artworks with a goal of dismantling classic beauty ideals, a pairing which resulted in her striking album cover.

Multi-award-winning artist Charli XCX has accrued two Billboard Music Awards, a YouTube Music Award, two Sesac 'Songwriter of the Year' Awards, plus nominations at the Grammys,BRIT Awards and MTV EMA's. As trailblazer behind the multi-platinum and global No.1's "Fancy", "I Love It" and the hit "Boom Clap", Charli has also released the critically-acclaimed mixtapes 'Number 1 Angel' and 'Pop 2', and released her prolific summer crush anthem "Boys" and "1999 featuring Troye Sivan". This year Charli attended the Met Gala as a special guest of Vogue, and performed for the amFAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival.

The singer, songwriter and pop savant will kick off a transatlantic Charli LIVE tour kicking off on September 20th for an impressive 22 dates in the USA prior to kicking off 19 dates throughout Europe -- with tickets selling out fast including sold-out shows in Austin, Chicago, Seattle, DC and New York - full North American itinerary enclosed below!

"Charli" tracklisting:

1. Next Level Charli

2. Gone feat. Christine and the Queens

3. Cross You Out feat. Sky Ferreira

4. 1999 feat. Troye Sivan

5. Click feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash

6. Warm feat. HAIM

7. Thoughts

8. Blame It On Your Love feat. Lizzo

9. White Mercedes

10. Silver Cross

11. I Don't Wanna Know

12. Official

13. Shake It feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar

14. February 2017 feat. Clairo and Yaeji

15. 2099 feat. Troye Sivan

2019 Charli LIVE:

SEPT:

20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre +

21 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works +

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall +

24 - Austin, TX - Emo's + -- SOLD OUT

25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues +

27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee #

28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues #

OCT:

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern # *

2 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre #

4 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market # -- SOLD OUT

5 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore #

6 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom #

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union *

9 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre *

11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues - SOLD OUT

14 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

15 - Montreal, QB - Corona Theatre %

17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues %

18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer * -- SOLD OUT

21 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 % -- SOLD OUT

SUPPORTS:

+ Tommy Genesis | # Brooke Candy | * Dorian Electra | % Allie X

Phoenix: Brooke Candy Direct / Dorian Electric 1st of 3





