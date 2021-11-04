Charli XCX Releases 'New Shapes' from Upcoming 'Crash' Album

Charli XCX has announced CRASH, her highly-anticipated forthcoming album, releasing March 18th 2022, available now to pre-order here. This is the fifth and final album in her record deal.

She has also released 'New Shapes' featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens, and has announced a European and North American tour, with tickets available for presale from November 10th.

The announcement of CRASH follows her latest single, 'Good Ones', a track signaling a new chapter in which XCX embraces all that the life of a pop figurehead has to offer in today's world - celebrity, obsession and global hits.

CRASH procurers and collaborators on CRASH include A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise.

See below for European and North American tour dates, with shows in Los Angeles, London, Paris and more. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday November 12th, with ticket presales beginning Wednesday November 10th here.

Listen to "New Shapes" here:

Tour Dates

March 26 - Fox Theatre - Oakland, CA

March 29 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

April 1 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

April 3 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

April 6 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

April 8 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

April 9 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX

April 10 - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX

April 12 - Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA

April 13 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

April 15 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

April 16 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

April 18 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

April 20 - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA

April 22 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

April 23 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

April 25 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

April 26 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

April 28 - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

April 29 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

May 13 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

May 15 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK

May 17 - Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK

May 18 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

May 19 - Alexandra Palace - London, UK

May 21 - UEA - Norwich, UK

May 22 - O2 Academy - Sheffield, UK

May 23 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

May 25 - Trianon - Paris, France*

May 27 - La Madeleine - Brussels, Belgium*

May 28 - TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) - Utrecht, Netherlands

May 30 - Astra - Berlin, Germany

May 31 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany

June 2 - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain

June 4 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy

June 7 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

June 9 - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain