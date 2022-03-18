Charli XCX Releases New Album 'CRASH'

Charli XCX has released her new album "CRASH." The album features hit singles like "Good Ones" and "Beg For You" featuring Rina Sawayama.

The new album features work by A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise.

CRASH is the fifth and final album in her record deal. Charli kicks off her 21-date North American tour in Los Angeles on 26th March followed by her 17-date UK and European tour which starts in Dublin on 13th May with support from Baby Tate, ELIO, Yeule, Magdalena and A. G. Cook. See full tour dates below.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

March 26 - Fox Theatre - Oakland, CA

March 29 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

April 1 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

April 3 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

April 6 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

April 8 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

April 9 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX

April 10 - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX

April 12 - Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA

April 13 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

April 15 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

April 16 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

April 18 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

April 20 - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA

April 22 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

April 23 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

April 25 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

April 26 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

April 28 - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

April 29 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

European live dates:

May 13 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

May 15 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK

May 17 - Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK

May 18 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

May 19 - Alexandra Palace - London, UK

May 21 - UEA - Norwich, UK

May 22 - O2 Academy - Sheffield, UK

May 23 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

May 25 - Trianon - Paris, France*

May 27 - La Madeleine - Brussels, Belgium*

May 28 - TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) - Utrecht, Netherlands

May 30 - Astra - Berlin, Germany

May 31 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany

June 2 - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain

June 4 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy

June 7 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

June 9 - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain