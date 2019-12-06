Charleene Closshey Releases New Christmas Album CHRISTMASTIME IS HERE

Christmas Time Is Here is a lushly orchestrated album produced by six-time Grammy award winner Brent Maher. Maher is Nashville based and has worked with everyone from Elvis to Willie Nelson to The Judds. In fact he discovered The Judds. Time Is Here is like those old school records - think Andy Williams - it has a little something for everyone: the title track is the Vince Guaraldi theme from "A Charlie Brown ;" Charleene reinterpreted the classic hymn "Ave Maria" and recorded it with the Boys' Choir of Sofia (Bulgaria); and there is the spirited carol that celebrates her Irish-American heritage, " in Killarney."

is a classically trained musician who made her Broadway debut as understudy for Katrina Lenk in "Once" before going on the show's national tour. A native of Plant City, FL she was a Miss Tampa and a Miss Orlando. And she is a self-proclaimed Christmas devotee who puts up the decorations right after Halloween.

Watch "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day" below:





