Charity Bomb Partners with Corey Taylor's 'Forum Or Against 'Em' Live Show

To raise money for Operation GenZEQ.

Charity Bomb has partnered with GRAMMY® Award-winning singer / songwriter Corey Taylor to raise money and awareness for Operation GenZEQ through his upcoming global streaming event Forum Or Against 'Em. The event will celebrate the release day of his first-ever solo album CMFT this Friday, October 2nd at iconic Los Angeles venue The Forum.

Fans who purchase tickets for Forum Or Against 'Em will be able to enter a sweepstakes to win a Corey Taylor Signed guitar as well as additional prizes including a tee, hoodie and VIP laminate.

All proceeds will go to Charity Bomb's Operation GenZEQ, which is reversing the trends of suicide, depression, and other afflictions of mental illness through EQ/SEL (social emotional learning). With EQ/SEL education, children will learn how to be confident, empathetic, self-aware and emotionally resilient, enabling them to avoid pitfalls like violence, addiction, depression, while navigating their way through a successful, and happy life.

Tickets for this historic pay-per-view streaming event are on sale now from watch.thecoreytaylor.com. Fans can also purchase ticket bundles that include a t-shirt, hoodie, poster, and access to watch an exclusive Corey Taylor acoustic set. A limited number of one-on-one video chats with Corey Taylor are also available with some bundles.Tickets will be available for 72 hours after the first broadcast. All fans who purchase tickets are able to watch the show an unlimited amount of times on demand during this time.

Forum Or Against 'Em will be a full arena production complete with a visual feast of pyrotechnics, a stacked set list featuring all tracks from CMFT, select fan-favorite cuts from Taylor's Slipknot and Stone Sour catalogues, a handful of covers and an incendiary guest performance from rock n' roll girl-gang dance squad, The Cherry Bombs. Special event merch and bundles will be available during the stream. Kicking off the event's festivities will be a special pre-show event hosted by presenter/journalist Beez that will feature exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Speaking about his upcoming streaming extravaganza, Corey Taylor tells us "I've been saying since the beginning I'd find a way to bring this music and this band to the people. And I'm honored that The Forum let us do just that. It's CMFT in its entirety. It's songs I've shared over the years. It's a celebration, and I'm so stoked to party with all of you."

In the rapidly evolving sphere of streamed events, Forum Or Against 'Em is set to be an industry first, as Corey Taylor and his management team at 5B Artists + Media partner with Danny Wimmer Presents, the largest independent festival producer in the United States, to put on this one-of-a-kind, pay-per-view concert experience. In utilizing The Forum for this special steaming event, the team are not only able to put together a world class rock extravaganza with a massive arena production, in total, they are also providing work to approximately 80 event staff.

Watch the official trailer here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles