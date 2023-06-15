Chad 'Savage' George Releases New Book A CHAMPION'S MINDSET

This inspiring and transformative work takes readers on a captivating journey of resilience, perseverance, and the power of self-belief.

Former MMA fighter and Jiu-Jitsu World Chamption, Chad George has announced the release of his new book, A Champion's Mindset: The Fighter Within. This inspiring and transformative work takes readers on a captivating journey of resilience, perseverance, and the power of self-belief.

Overcome Obstacles, Achieve Greatness and Dive into the Inspiring Journey of Resilience and Self-Belief

A Champion's Mindset delves into Chad George's personal struggles with bullies, self-doubt, failure, abuse, humiliation, and setbacks. Rather than surrendering to these challenges, George made the courageous decision to forge ahead and cultivate a champion's mindset.

In this profound book, George shares his remarkable story of developing the fighter within and outlines practical steps for readers to adopt the same mindset, enabling them to achieve their own dreams and goals.

This story is not solely intended for those pursuing a career in fighting; it holds valuable lessons for anyone striving for success in life. The invaluable insights presented within these pages can be applied to various aspects of life, including personal relationships and career aspirations.

George's journey serves as a potent reminder that each individual possesses the ability to overcome obstacles and attain greatness. He demonstrates that becoming a champion is a choice and, armed with the right mindset, one can conquer any challenge.

Throughout the book, George reveals techniques to transform self-destructive thinking into a driving force that propels readers towards success.

Don't miss the opportunity to read A Champion's Mindset, a must-read for those seeking to develop resilience and strength in order to conquer any obstacle.

Chad "Savage" George, a retired Mixed Martial Arts fighter with a remarkable record of over 26 professional fights, proudly presents "A Champion's Mindset: The Fighter Within." As a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt and the first-ever Combat Jiu-Jitsu World Champion, George has been instrumental in shaping the lighter-weight divisions in MMA.

During his 15-year active career, George fought for prominent organizations such as WEC (now UFC), Bellator, and Bodog Fight, earning immense respect within the martial arts community for his ability to inspire others. His remarkable journey has been captured in the documentaries "Occupation Fighter" and "The Journey," allowing him to share his message of perseverance and resilience with a global audience, including colleagues, sport enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and artists worldwide.

Currently, Chad George is a sought-after coach for elite combat sports athletes, making an impact both inside and outside the ring. With his passion for teaching and gift for storytelling, he continues to change lives and inspire others to strive for greatness.



