Ceremony Announces U.S. Tour

Ceremony have announced a U.S. tour this September in support of their impending new album, In the Spirit World Now, due on Relapse August 23. The tour kicks off in LA and SF with two record release shows with Pissed Jeans and Marissa Nadler. Choir Boy and Glitterer join them on the rest of their journey which includes dates in NYC, Chicago, Austin and more. See below for a full list of dates. They've also revealed a remix of Spirit World's third track "Further I Was" as part of New Noise Magazine's Flexi Series.

In the Spirit World Now marks a milestone for the legendary Californian punk outfit who have stayed true to themselves as songwriters throughout massive sonic growth throughout their long, storied career. It's a collection of their most driving, intelligent songs to date and sees Ceremony take another step into a space they can truly call their own, as one of punk's most unique and forward-thinking bands.

CEREMONY LIVE DATES:

07/25: Rokycany, Czech Republic - FLUFF Fest

08/23: San Francisco, CA - August Hall !#

08/24: Los Angeles, CA - The Regent !

09/03: Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall #^

09/04: Cleveland, OH - Now That's Class #

09/05: Boston, MA - Sinclair #

09/06: Providence, RI - The Met #^

09/07: Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere #

09/08: Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom #^

09/09: Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer #^

09/10: Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall #^

09/11: Asheville, NC - The Mothlight #^

09/12: Durham, NC - The Pinhook #^

09/13: Atlanta, GA - Vinyl #^

09/14: Orlando, FL - The Social ^

09/15: Miami, FL - Gramps ^

09/19: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^

09/20: Dallas, TX - Club Dada ^

09/21: McAllen, TX - Cine El Rey ^

09/22: Austin, TX - Barracuda ^

09/24: Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad ^

09/25: Phoenix, AZ - 51 West ^

! w/ Pissed Jeans, Marissa Nadler (Record Release Show)

# w/ Choir Boy

^ w/ Glitterer





