Cenza Releases New Single 'Unhinged'

Rising alt pop singer-songwriter Cenza (chen-za) has released her latest single "Unhinged." Her first single of the year serves as an anthem that celebrates the fear and courage it takes to make a major life change, and is available on all streaming platforms on Friday, March 5.

With music and lyrics by Cenza, music, production, and mixing by Jay-Elle, and additional mixing and mastering by JD Moon, "Unhinged" marks Jay-Elle and Cenza's third collaboration and features a richly complex alt-pop mix and crisp vocals.

"I wrote this song when I realized I needed a change. I needed to cut a cord and enter a new chapter in my life," says Cenza. "Breaking free of something that is stunting your growth is terrifying and can throw us completely off balance, but it's ultimately the best thing you can do for yourself. Feeling like you don't know what's next should be something that is celebrated and embraced, because that when the good stuff starts to happen. That's what this song is. And just wait for the music video."

Cenza released her first two singles in 2020 and is currently working on her debut album with a music video for "Unhinged" in pre production with VLV Media slated for an April release.

Born and raised in Red Bank, NJ, Cenza (chen-za) is an NYC based pop singer, songwriter, and co-producer. Inspired by classic divas like Cher, Lady Gaga, and Judy Garland, Cenza offers an unforgettable music experience. As a classically trained piano player and a self taught guitarist, Cenza brings a unique flavor of structure and freedom to her music. Cenza is the alias of critically acclaimed actress Emily Keefe, and chose her name in honor of her grandfather, Vincent, often called "Vincenzo" or "Cenzo."

Cenza released her first two singles, City Lights and Thriving in 2020, and has been featured in Aesthetic Magazine, Mixx Magazine, Music Crowns, Skope Magazine, Switch Bitch Magazine, Pauze Radio and more. The singles were praised as "an example of her creative genius, artistic musicality, and ability to inspire." Influenced by grandiose divas of a by-gone era, Cenza is known for her unique voice. Pauze Radio calls her "fiery, unapologetic and strong: the hallmarks of a true diva." Her voice is "electrifying, smooth, and radiant" has "a raw power and depth" with "a very impressive vocal range" and "gorgeous timber." Her Song calls Cenza an artist who "empowers your soul."

Jay-Elle is known for blending folk-tronica with synth pop and dance. At a young age, Jay-Elle began writing music on the guitar and piano, and quickly became fascinated with complex vocal harmony after joining a jazz choir in school. After re-locating to New York City, he was moved by its fast-paced nature, its rhythms, and its contradictions and started to lean into music production. He cites Stevie Nicks, Bon Iver and Kanye West as inspirations.

