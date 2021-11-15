Cavetown Announces 2022 U.S. Headline Tour With Tessa Violet & Addison Grace

U.K. indie-pop phenom Cavetown announces his 2022 U.S. headline tour, featuring support from Tessa Violet and Addison Grace. Kicking off on March 22nd in Buffalo, NY, the 20+ date run will make stops in major markets across the country, including Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Nashville, to name a few. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, November 19th at 12pm local time here.

Since the release of his globally acclaimed EP Man's Best Friend earlier this year, Cavetown's rapidly growing following has amassed nearly 1 billion streams to date, with more than eight million monthly Spotify listeners and 1.9M YouTube subscribers, plus widespread praise from the likes of The New York Times, The FADER, Billboard, Consequence of Sound, Rolling Stone, and American Songwriter. The 2022 run follows his performances at this year's top festivals, including Lollapalooza and Ohana Festival, as well as his upcoming U.K./European headline tour that begins next month. Cavetown most recently teamed up with close friend and collaborator Chloe Moriondo on a new rendition of "Teenage Dirtbag".

Since the age of 14, Cavetown has created self-produced songs both intensely diaristic and touched with offbeat imagination. Now 22, the Cambridge-based artist otherwise known as Robin Skinner has emerged as one of the preeminent voices in the DIY bedroom pop scene, with more than 1 billion global streams to date, including 8 million monthly Spotify listeners and 1.9 million YouTube subscribers.

He did so without a viral hit or easy gimmicks, but rather pure heart, filling his YouTube channel and Bandcamp with a mix of covers and original music he wrote and self-recorded in his bedroom. With the release of his 2018 breakthrough album Lemon Boy, Skinner's unassuming yet captivating personality took the internet by storm, catapulting him become a go-to collaborator for bedroom pop mainstays mxmtoon, Chloe Moriondo, and Tessa Violet, plus selling out major venues across the U.S. and U.K. as well as taking the stage at leading festivals like Lollapalooza and Reading & Leeds.

Tour Dates

March 22 - Buffalo, NY - - Town Ballroom

March 24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

March 25 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

March 26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

March 28 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

March 30 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

April 1 - Orlando, FL - - House of Blues

April 2 - Atlanta, GA - - Tabernacle

April 5 - Dallas, TX - - Studio at The Factory

April 7 - Tempe, AZ - - Marquee Theatre

April 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

April 9 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

April 12 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

April 15 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

April 16 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre

April 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

April 19 - Denver, CO - - Summit

April 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

April 23 - Chicago, IL - - Riviera Theatre

April 24 - Detroit, MI - - St. Andrew's Hall

April 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

April 27 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

April 29 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

April 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater