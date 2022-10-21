Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Catie Offerman Releases New Track ''Til I See You Again'

Offerman’s latest, “‘Til I See You Again,” is what the up-and-coming artist describes as a classic repeat offender situation.

Oct. 21, 2022  

MCA Nashville's Catie Offerman releases her newest track today, "'Til I See You Again." The song is written by Offerman, Ryan Beaver (Blake Shelton, HARDY) and Jessi Alexander (Lee Brice, Miley Cyrus), and is produced by Dann Huff. It is the fourth track released by Offerman this year ("Happyland Trailer Park," "Don't Do It In Texas" and "Get a Dog").

Offerman's latest, "'Til I See You Again," is what the up-and-coming artist describes as a classic repeat offender situation. "You swear him off, and say that you're over him - and you say 'never again.' 'Til you see him again, and you're right back in it," says Offerman. "It's crazy how best intentions fly right out the window as soon as that someone walks into the room."

Catie Offerman may be a new name to country music fans, but she's already gaining a reputation as one of the genre's most skilled players and promising modern traditionalists and Nashville's music community is responding. Originally from New Braunfels, Texas, Offerman grew up on a horse ranch.

Home schooled by her father in the tack room of their barn, she gravitated towards music at a young age. Offerman started playing piano at the age of four which eventually led her to pursue other instruments such as violin, accordion and more. When she was 11, Offerman's accordion teacher asked her to join their polka band where they traveled across Texas performing.

Offerman graduated from Berklee College of Music at the age of 19 and signed her publishing deal with Universal Music Group Publishing about five years later. Offerman was featured in The Highwomen's "Redesigning Women" video, inked her record deal with Universal Music Group in 2020 and was named one of "The Boot's" 2021 Artists to Watch.

Listen to the new single here:




