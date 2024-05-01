Cassadee Pope to Release New Album 'Hereditary,' Shares Single 'Three of Us'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter, Cassadee Pope has announced the release of her upcoming album, Hereditary, out July 12. The album marks The Voice winner’s first full length following her shift from country back to her pop punk roots. The announcement pairs with the release of her latest single and music video for “Three of Us.

As the voice behind the iconic 2000s pop punk group Hey Monday, the dynamic songstress known for her country crossover success makes a triumphant return to her roots with "Three of Us." Released just in time for Mental Health Month, Cassadee invites listeners to confront the darkness of addiction and embrace the power of empathy, compassion and community.

The poignant narrative delves into the heart-wrenching reality of addiction and its profound impact on relationships. The accompanying music video, set against a backdrop of hanging notes written by those who have experienced the devastating effects of addiction, serves as a call to action, urging viewers to confront the realities of substance abuse with care.

“Three Of Us” is about how heartbreaking it is to watch someone you love struggle with addiction. It’s a subject I’ve never written about but feel ready to share with my fans. And unfortunately, I know many of them have experienced something similar,” says Cassadee. This soul-stirring anthem is a reminder that even in our darkest moments, there is always hope for redemption and renewal.

Hereditary out July 12, can be heard as an emotional rollercoaster ride through the ups and downs of life, love and self-discovery. Each track is a testament to the journey we embark on, shaped by our upbringing and the legacies passed down through generations. Whether that's love, betrayal or the intricate web of family dynamics, the title Hereditary captures the essence of our roots, the echoes of our past and the quest to carve our own path.

Cassadee shares, “My new album Hereditary offers a soundtrack to navigate the complexities of life with authenticity and courage. I couldn’t think of a better backdrop for these lyrics than pop/punk and I hope this album gives people permission to feel everything!”

Cassadee’s journey back to pop punk began with the release of the vulnerable track `People That I Love Leave '' last year, which welcomed her warmly back into the community that shaped her. Previous single, “Eye Contact'' divulges on experiences of betrayal and its lasting impacts, reminding us that healing isn't linear but is possible.

But through it all – the Warped Tour parking lots, tours with Fall Out Boy and Yellowcard, CMT Awards and chart-topping singles – she’s always remained fearlessly, unapologetically herself. 15 years into her career, her confessional writing continues to redefine her place as a pop punk mainstay as she enters this renaissance with a new found sense of freedom.

Upcoming Performances

May 5 – West Palm Beach, FL – SunFest

July 14 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pop Punk Summer Camp

October 19-20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young (Hey Monday)

February 4-8 – Emo’s Not Dead Cruise (Hey Monday)

More dates to be announced soon.

About Cassadee Pope

CASSADEE POPE’s fourth LP, HEREDITARY, has been a long time coming for the Nashville-based singer/songwriter – not just in years, though those have been many. Pope’s first full-length since 2021’s Thrive marks her boldest, most resonant reimagining yet, a return to the upbeat, high-octane pop-punk sound she built her career on some 15 years ago. As a teenager, she and her band Hey Monday quickly rose to acclaim in the new-millennium emo scene, signing to Pete Wentz’s Decaydance and releasing a pair of cult classics via Decaydance/Columbia. In her 20s, she launched a country music career, headlined by a first-place finish on The Voice, a chart-topping album (2013’s Frame by Frame) and platinum singles (“Wasting All These Tears On You” and "Think of You" with Chris Young). Now, in her third decade, Pope is truly back where she belongs – aided by the benefit of years of personal introspection and a desire to fully understand her true identity. Her comeback single, “People That I Love Leave,” was released to critical and fan acclaim in 2023: features in PEOPLE and Rolling Stone, a performance at the historic Rose Bowl Parade, guest DJ sets at Emo Nite LA, a top 5 slot on TikTok’s Pop Music playlist and a special appearance at the 2023 When We Were Young festival duetting with Yellowcard, Simple Plan and Michelle Branch. The album’s 12 tracks are, in many ways, the reclamation of the grief Pope has experienced throughout her life, whether she’s laughing off the pain (“Rom Coms,” an ode to perfectly imperfect relationships), lamenting her own propensity for self-sabotage (“People That I Love Leave”), boldly embracing her sexuality (“Almost There”), leading a ceremonial eulogy for a failed flame (“I Died,” a collaboration with “The Rap Girl” Daisha McBride) or helping a loved one navigate the strains of addiction (“Three Of Us”). The album is the result of a decade and a half as a professional songwriter, yes, but also a relatively newfound willingness to unlock the why behind her feelings. After years spent inside the machine, everything’s come full circle for Cassadee Pope, though she’s now finally confident enough to sit back and enjoy what’s to come.

