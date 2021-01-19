Carrie Underwood Will Release 'My Savior' Gospel Album

Seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood will follow the extraordinary success of her recent Christmas album, My Gift, with an album of gospel hymns, titled My Savior. The new album will be released on CD and Digital March 26, 2021, just prior to the Easter holiday, and on vinyl April 30. My Savior is co-produced by Underwood and GRAMMY® Award winner David Garcia, with whom she co-produced her critically acclaimed 2018 album Cry Pretty, her seventh album to be certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA.

Underwood revealed the album cover art, photographed by Joseph Llanes, and released a video trailer for My Savior today.

My Savior, which will consist of covers of traditional gospel hymns Underwood grew up singing, is a spiritual companion to Underwood's first-ever Christmas album. "It's been such a blessing to make music like this, inspirational music that is near and dear to my heart," says Underwood. "These two albums have been on my musical bucket list since the beginning of my career and were planned long before the events of the past year, but somehow it feels like the perfect time to share these beloved songs with the world."

Underwood's co-producer on My Savior, David Garcia, is a multi-platinum selling, four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning record producer and songwriter. With his early roots in Christian music, over the past decade he has achieved chart-topping success across multiple genres of music with over 20 #1 songs to his credit. He has twice been named ASCAP's Christian Music Songwriter of the Year (2015 and 2019), has written three ASCAP Award winners for Christian Music Song of The Year, as well as won nine Dove Awards. In addition to co-producing the Cry Pretty album, Garcia and Underwood's collaborations include co-writing tracks such as her #1 hit "Southbound" (with Josh Miller), "Drinking Alone" and "Love Wins (both with Brett James), all of which have been certified Gold by the RIAA, as well as the original tracks "Let There Be Peace" and "Sweet Baby Jesus" (both with Brett James) on My Gift, among others.

Pre-orders of the My Savior CD, vinyl and limited-edition t-shirt/CD box set are available here. Pre-orders from physical retailers are available here. Digital pre-orders will be available soon.

Released September 25, 2020, My Gift topped charts throughout the holiday season. It debuted at #1 across multiple global charts, including Billboard Country, Christian and Holiday charts, marking Underwood's eighth straight album to debut #1 on the Billboard Country chart. The album went on to claim the #1 spot on that chart for six non-consecutive weeks (four consecutive weeks). The album remained at #1 on the Christian chart for 14 weeks and debuted #1 on the UK country chart (her fifth #1 on the chart) and #1 on the Canadian country chart. My Gift consistently remained in the Top 5 on the Billboard Holiday Album Chart throughout the season, including #1 for six non-consecutive weeks. It reached #5 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 and appeared in the Top 10 for six non-consecutive weeks. Additionally, My Gift was the #1 selling album for 2020 in all genres at Amazon.

Five songs from My Gift appeared on the Top 40 Holiday Radio Music Chart: "Hallelujah" (duet with John Legend), which was the third most played current title across all radio stations running holiday music in 2020; "Little Drummer Boy" (featuring her 5-year-old son, Isaiah Fisher); "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas;" "Let There Be Peace" and "Mary, Did You Know?" Underwood became the first woman to replace herself at #1 on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart when "Hallelujah" sent her Amazon Exclusive "Favorite Time of Year" to the #2 spot, marking her third #1 on that list. Additionally, for three straight weeks, she held the top three slots on the list, with her recording of "Silent Night" at #3, making her the first artist to hold the top three positions on Hot Christian Songs for multiple weeks.

My Gift featured a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as several new originals, including the two written by Underwood, Garcia and James. GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, mixer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Greg Wells produced and arranged the album.

Underwood first surprised fans with news of My Savior on Christmas Day with a special video message.

Photo Credit: Joseph Llanes