Carrie Underwood Celebrates the Holidays with Appearances for MY GIFT

On the eve of the debut of her first residency, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, seven-time GRAMMYÂ® Award winner Carrie Underwood ushers in the holidays with multiple broadcast appearances on behalf of My Gift (Special Edition).

The album, featuring three new tracks, was released September 24, debuting #1 on Billboard's Holiday Albums chart. Underwood's first Christmas album, My Gift, was initially released September 2020, and has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of AmericaÂ® (RIAA). To date, there have been over 297 million global streams for My Gift and My Gift (Special Edition) combined.

She kicked off the season with two stellar performances with Jason Aldean of the duo's #1 smash hit duet, "If I Didn't Love You," on the 55th CMA Awards and the 2021 American Music Awards, both of which aired on ABC in November. Additionally, she won her 16th and 17th AMAs, marking her 8th win for Favorite Female Country Artist and her first for Favorite Inspirational Artist, elevating her to tie Garth Brooks and Justin Bieber as the sixth top AMA winners of all time.

Underwood received another early Christmas surprise, with two GRAMMYÂ® Award nominations - her album of beloved gospel hymns, My Savior has been nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album and she and Aldean are nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "If I Didn't Love You."

Underwood continues to grace the holiday airwaves with special performances on NBC's 2021 "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" on November 25, ABC's "CMA Country Christmas" on November 29 and "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," airing December 1 on NBC. She will also be seen on Canada's "2021 Santa Claus Parade," airing December 4 on CTV and repeating through December on Bell Media Platforms (Crave, CP24 and CTV.ca). HBO Max is currently streaming "My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood," which premiered in December 2020, becoming an instant holiday classic. Several additional holiday broadcast appearances will be announced shortly.

Produced and arranged by Greg Wells, My Gift is a combination of beloved traditional songs celebrating the spiritual nature of Christmas and several originals, including her collaboration with John Legend, "Hallelujah." My Gift (Special Edition) features three additional tracks: "Favorite Time Of Year" and "All Is Well," both produced by Greg Wells, and "Let There Be Peace/Something In The Water (LIVE From HBO Max's MY GIFT: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood)."

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All nine of her consecutive album releases (two of which she co-produced) from the beginning of her career debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Chart, making her the only artist to accomplish that feat.

She has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMYÂ® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 23 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness.

She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her fit52 app in 2020 and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with a partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. Her first-ever residency, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, begins in December at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Photo credits: Hunter Berry/CMA

Watch her appearance on CMA Country Christmas here: