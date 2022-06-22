Carrie Underwood Celebrates 10th Consecutive Career Top 10 Debut on Billboard 200 with 'Denim & Rhinestones'

hree-time ACM Entertainer of the Year and 8-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood celebrates her 10th consecutive career Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres with her new album Denim & Rhinestones, released June 10.

All 10 of Underwood's albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) have debuted in the Top 10, beginning with her first album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005. Denim & Rhinestones, the top-selling country album in the U.S., is also the #1 country album in Australia, Canada and UK.

Underwood's busy launch week included appearances on ABC's Good Morning America, GMA 3] and NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She also made numerous appearances on Canadian and Australian television, including interviews on Sunrise, The Today Show, and The Project, and will be featured on an upcoming 30-minute special on ET Canada, including an exclusive performance of "Denim & Rhinestones" on June 23.

In addition to interviews and takeovers across radio and streaming music platforms around the world, Underwood also performed a global Amazon Music livestream concert, Carrie Underwood: LIVE, from The Historic Bell Tower in downtown Nashville on June 9 (Watch Now on Prime Video).

In addition to Underwood's annual fan club party and two performances at the Grand Ole Opry, fans were also treated to a fun-filled, pop-up exhibition, The Denim & Rhinestones Experience at The Historic Bell Tower from June 10-12, including interactive photo installations, wardrobe displays, and a retail boutique celebrating the music of Denim & Rhinestones.

Underwood co-wrote 11 of the 12 tracks on Denim & Rhinestones with many of her frequent collaborators such as David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey, Josh Miller, Ashley Gorley, Josh Kear, and Chris DeStefano, who have written many of Underwood's biggest hits. She also welcomes more recent co-writers on the album, including Michael Hardy and Lydia Vaughan, the latter of whom co-wrote "If I Didn't Love You," Underwood's multi-week #1 smash hit duet with Jason Aldean.

Denim & Rhinestones is Underwood's latest collaboration with David Garcia. Garcia and Underwood co-produced her critically acclaimed 2018 release, Cry Pretty, as well as Underwood's 2021 GRAMMY® Award-winning album of gospel hymns, My Savior. The lead single from Denim & Rhinestones, "Ghost Story," is climbing the country airplay charts and has garnered over 57 million global streams. The song's cinematic music video, directed by acclaimed director and photographer Randee St. Nicholas, is available now.

Underwood recently announced her new U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, with dates in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023. Underwood will be joined on THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR by special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates. Additionally, $1 from each ticket sold for the tour will be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org). She recently completed her 2022 dates for her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at the Resorts World Theatre. She will return to Resorts World Las Vegas to resume her residency in 2023, following THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR. 2023 dates for REFLECTION will be announced at a later date.

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK.

All nine of her consecutive album releases (two of which she co-produced) from the beginning of her career debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Chart, making her the only artist to accomplish that feat. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards.

She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller.

She launched her fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. She was the first artist to perform at the new Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, began with sold-out runs in December 2021 and throughout Spring 2022, and will continue in 2023.

Her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, which she co-produced with David Garcia, is out now, and the first single from the album, "Ghost Story" is climbing the charts. Carrie recently announced her new U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, with dates throughout Fall 2022 and Spring 2023.