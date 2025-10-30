Carrie Underwood Becomes Highest RIAA Certified Female Country Artist of All Time

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-Platinum, 8-time GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood has become the highest RIAA-certified female country artist of all time, with over 95 million units (22.5 million albums and 72.5 million singles) in the US alone, across solo titles and collaborations.

“Accomplishments like this are more than I would have ever dared to dream of when I was starting out,” says Underwood. “I owe everything to the fans, who have literally voted for me from the beginning of my career and have showed up and given me so much love for over 20 years. I feel truly blessed.”

"This monumental achievement solidifies Carrie Underwood's legacy as a generational talent and a true titan of the music industry. Becoming the highest RIAA certified female country artist of all time is a testament to the unparalleled connection Carrie shares with fans and the enduring power of her artistry,” says Mike Harris (President & CEO, MCA).

To celebrate the achievement, Robert Femia (COO & EVP Business & Legal Affairs, MCA), Jackie Jones (SVP Artist & Industry Relations, RIAA), Mike Harris (President & CEO, MCA) Katie McCartney (EVP / General Manager, MCA) and Stephanie Wright (EVP / Head of A&R, MCA) presented Underwood with a plaque following her performance at the Grand Ole Opry last week.

Underwood’s highest RIAA certifications include her 9x Platinum debut album Some Hearts, smash singles “Before He Cheats" (11x Platinum), “Blown Away" (5x Platinum), “Cowboy Casanova" (4x Platinum), “All-American Girl" (3x Platinum), “Church Bells” (3x Platinum) and iconic platinum and multi-platinum collaborations, including her most recent, “I’m Gonna Love You” with Cody Johnson (Platinum).

Additionally, Underwood’s original holiday song, “Favorite Time Of Year,” has been certified Gold, which was featured on her 2021 holiday album, My Gift (Special Edition).

Underwood has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 17 American Music Awards, 10 People’s Choice Awards, and 7 CMA Awards.

She has recorded 29 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has eight albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA. All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) – three of which she co-produced – have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her 9x Platinum debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005.

ABOUT CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Carrie Underwood is a multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. She has also built a business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness, as she founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller in 2020 when she also launched her popular fitness app, fit52.

Underwood launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE’S COUNTRY, in 2023, and created two additional channels, CARR-DIO by CARRIE’S COUNTRY and SAVIOR SUNDAY DAILY by CARRIE’S COUNTRY, both of which stream exclusively on the SiriusXM app. She became the first artist to perform at the Resorts World Theatre in 2021, where her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency concluded its 72-show run on April 12, and her concert special, “CARRIE UNDERWOOD: REFLECTION,” is now streaming worldwide on Hulu and Disney+.

She has starred in the show open for primetime television’s #1 program, NBC’s Sunday Night Football, for 13 consecutive seasons, and will return for a second season on the judges panel of the hit show “American Idol,” alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on ABC and Hulu, which she joined this year, marking the 20th anniversary of her winning the title.

Photo credit: Randee St. Nicholas