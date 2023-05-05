Carole King & Gerry Goffin Celebrated With 60th Anniversary Release of “One Fine Day” By Vocalist Staci Griesbach 

Vocalist Staci Griesbach celebrates legendary songwriting duo Carole King and Gerry Goffin with a 60th anniversary cover of "One Fine Day," originally recorded and released in 1963 by The Chiffons, making it to number five on the Billboard charts.

Reimagined through the lens of Jazz, Griesbach's cover release is available on streaming services exactly 60 years later on May 5th, 2023, offering a fresh interpretation of the classic, while underscoring the strength of the original melody and lyric.

"Carole King and Gerry Goffin created a soundtrack to the 60s and beyond that has left an incredible mark on American music and culture, including many songs considered standards and still celebrated today," said vocalist Staci Griesbach. "One Fine Day was one of the first songs I covered when I started singing as a gigging musician in Los Angeles. It's a special song, and perhaps has been a muse in some way inspiring me as I develop my own artistry."

As two of the most prolific songwriters of contemporary American popular music, Carole King and Gerry Goffin together wrote dozens of chart hits, comprising much of 1960s popular music tearing across radio stations and into the hearts and dancing feet of American teens. Artists like Bobby Vee, the Drifters, Herman's Hermits, the Chiffons and the Monkeys recorded

Goffin and King tunes. A popular cover song, "One Fine Day" was also recorded by Natalie Merchant, the Carpenters, Bette Midler, and Aaron Neville among others.

Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987, one year after Griesbach started her own piano lessons as a child in rural Wisconsin, Goffin and King would go on to receive top accolades for their songwriting achievements including the National Academy of Songwriters Lifetime Achievement Award, "Johnny Mercer Award," among others. As one of the world's most successful and admired female artists, King would also go on to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors.

For Griesbach, King represents possibility and optimism. Added Griesbach, "There's a nostalgia and curiosity for me with the 1950s and 60s that is unmatched. And much of that is driven by the catalog of songs that Carole King and Gerry Goffin created. As both a singer and a songwriter, I am inspired by Carole's story so immensely, and especially in her writing, which is so pure of heart and continues to resonate with and inspire women who simply want to get behind the piano, write and sing songs."

"One Fine Day" is written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin. Copyright Screen Gems-EMI Music. Released on Hwy 76 Records, Griesbach's cover was recorded at TriTone Recording with Engineer Talley Sherwood, vocal engineering by Harriet Tam. Featuring Misha Bigos on keys, Gary Wicks on bass and Abe Lagrimas Jr. on drums. Mixed by Steve Genewick and Mastered by Eric Boulanger at The Bakery.

Staci Griesbach is a Los Angeles-based vocalist with a Signature Songbook Series of albums reimagining the Great American Songbook of Country Music in the style of Jazz while developing her own voice as a Singer/Songwriter. Griesbach delivers "a savvy Los Angeles take on Nashville's countrypolitan standards," (Marc Myers, JazzWax), interpreting classic songs by Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, and her most recent album, My George Jones Songbook, earned her four stars in Downbeat magazine. Griesbach's Signature line of Songbook Singles also showcases her interpretations of the classic Great American Songbook (Irving Berlin, Johnny Mercer) as well as other classic Songbooks of 20th Century American music (Carole King). Described as having "an instrument pitched between Rosemary Clooney sass and Diana Krall smokiness," (Milwaukee Shepherd-Express), Griesbach has performed her unique Songbook series across the country from Carnegie Hall (NYC) to the Country Music Hall of Fame (Nashville) to Catalina Jazz Club (LA) and Birdland Theater (NYC). In 2020, Griesbach was selected for the SXSW Music Festival as a Showcasing Artist. For more, visit www.StaciGriesbach.com.