Carmen Deleon Releases Empowering New Single 'BBB'

After releasing a powerful series of ballads, Carmen DeLeon reveals a different side of her artistry with the up-tempo "BBB," a contender for empowerment anthem of the summer. As an ex blows up her phone, she drops the news that she's in love, but not with him - and bids him "bye bye baby."

DeLeon wrote the track with Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres, who collaborated with her on "Bésame Bonito" and "Pasado" Feat. Cali y El Dandee and have helmed such multi-Platinum hits as Luis Fonsi's "Despacito." Released today by Capitol Records/Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

"This song means a lot to me because its message is about empowering people to say goodbye to those that don't deserve to be in their lives. If they don't treat you the way you deserve to be treated, then bye bye, Baby!" says Carmen DeLeon.

With high-energy choreography and a crew of male dancers joining DeLeon, the official video for "BBB" is also a departure for her. Directed by JA Moreno (Andrés Calamaro, Karol G x Vogue, Steve Aoki & Farruko), who also helmed the video for "Bésame Bonito," the visual received a YouTube Premiere earlier today.

"I feel that we managed to give great power to the song, capturing the desire to dance and enjoy life with the people who really love you," says DeLeon.

Hailed by Wonderland Magazine as "a force to be reckoned with," DeLeon has amassed over 25 million combined global streams in her career to date. With her effortless charisma and extraordinary talent, the Miami-based artist is a truly global pop phenomenon.

Born in Caracas, Venezuela, the 21-year-old singer/songwriter moved to Tampa at age nine, then lived in Barcelona for five years until her family relocated to North America, where they spent time in Mexico and Los Angeles before settling in Miami.

Through it all, she's immersed herself in the musical landscape of each new city, steadily building the bilingual vocal skills and boundary-breaking appeal first glimpsed on her 2020 debut single, "Volverás," which was produced by Tainy.

"Juegas,"her collaboration with Latin GRAMMY® Award winner FEID, "Cafécito," "Pasado" Feat. Cali y El Dandee, "Mariposas" and "Bésame Bonito" followed. Check out DeLeon's moving live acoustic performance of "Bésame Bonito."

Watch the new music video here: