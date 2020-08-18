Carly Rae Jepsen Releases Video For New Song 'Me And The Boys In The Band'

Carly Rae Jepsen releases a tribute to her love of travel with the boys in the band.

"On the road. That was the life. I miss travel and performing and my band mates who over the years have become my adopted brothers," says Carly Rae Jepsen. "Through romantic relationships good and bad I have always found myself again in the late-night conversations with my band. Here's to all the shows we have played and have yet to play. The late-night dancers we turn into on the long bus drives and the tourists we become in the early mornings. Here's to nostalgia city and keeping close the ones that know you best. Can't wait for more. Till then a from home "pick me up" song from all of us to you. Me and the boys and the band! Big thanks to Jack Antanoff, Tavish Crowe, Jared Manerika and Nik Pesut for making this jam come together from a distance."

Later this month Jepsen will throw a karaoke party to celebrate the 5th Anniversary of her critically acclaimed album E*MO*TION. Jepsen asked her fans to send in videos of themselves singing and dancing to their favorite E*MO*TION track. Tune in to YouTube on August 27th at 6pm ET to join Carly for a special celebration!

