Car Seat Headrest Confirm New Album MAKING A DOOR LESS OPEN

Making A Door Less Open, the new album from Car Seat Headrest and the first set of brand new songs since 2016's Teens Of Denial, is set for release May 1 on Matador Records. Today, the band shares "Can't Cool Me Down," a staple of their live sets over the past year, from the forthcoming album, and its accompanying video - watch below!

Created over the course of four years, Making a Door Less Open is the result of a fruitful "collaboration" between Car Seat Headrest, led by Will Toledo, and 1 Trait Danger, a CSH electronic side project consisting of drummer Andrew Katz and Toledo's alternative persona, "Trait." To realize this, the band recorded the album twice: once live with guitars, drums and bass, and once in a MIDI environment using purely synthesized sounds. During the mixing process, the two approaches were gradually combined using elements of each, with additional overdubs.

In this way, Making A Door Less Open sees Toledo embarking on new and imaginative roads to songwriting and recording, placing emphasis on the individual songs, each with its own "special energy," rather than attempting to draw a coherent storyteller narrative through the album as he has in the past, resulting in his most dynamic and open-ended work to date.

Read a statement from Toledo, as Trait, here.

Car Seat Headrest will embark on a North American tour this summer, including three nights at New York's Brooklyn Steel and stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver and Washington, D.C. Please see full routing below and visit carseatheadrest.com for more information.

Comprised of Will Toledo, Andrew Katz (drums), Ethan Ives (guitar) and Seth Dalby (bass), Car Seat Headrest has either released 11 or three albums to date, depending on the way you look at it. A prolific songwriter, Toledo took his moniker from making early recordings in the private environment of his family's car, releasing a dozen self-recorded and produced albums on Bandcamp and building a tight-knit following. Toledo has since gone from an empty five-seater to selling out tours and filling festival main stages. 2015's Teens of Style was a collection of songs from his early years. The band's proper Matador debut, Teens of Denial, followed in 2016 and catapulted them to overnight commercial success and widespread critical acclaim, as well as highlighting Toledo as a prodigious lyricist. 2018's Twin Fantasy, an epic re-imagination of an album originally released in 2011, demonstrated newfound scale, depth and ambition.

Preorder physical formats, with distinct mixes for digital, CD and vinyl, here. Initial pre-orders of Making A Door Less Open via the Matador Store will come with a presale code for U.S. tour.

CAR SEAT HEADREST

MAKING A DOOR LESS OPEN

VINYL TRACKLIST

1. Weightlifters

2. Can't Cool Me Down

3. Hollywood

4. There Must Be More Than Blood

5. Hymn

6. Deadlines

7. Martin

8. What's With You Lately

9. Life Worth Missing

10. Famous

CD TRACKLIST

1. Weightlifters

2. Can't Cool Me Down

3. Hollywood

4. Martin

5. Hymn (Remix)

6. There Must Be More Than Blood

7. Deadlines

8. What's With You Lately

9. Life Worth Missing

10. Famous

11. Deadlines (Alternate Acoustic) [Bonus Track]

12. Hollywood (Acoustic) [Bonus Track]

DIGITAL TRACKLIST

TBD

CAR SEAT HEADREST LIVE

April 25-North Adams, MA-MASS MoCA

May 27-St. Paul, MN-Palace Theatre

May 28-Milwaukee, WI-Pabst Theatre

May 29-Chicago, IL-The Vic

May 30-Chicago, IL-The Vic

June 2-Detroit, MI-The Majestic

June 3-Toronto, ON-Danforth

June 4-Toronto, ON-Danforth

June 6-Boston, MA-House of Blues

June 7-Portland, ME-State Theatre

June 9-New York, NY-Brooklyn Steel

June 10-New York, NY-Brooklyn Steel

June 11-New York, NY-Brooklyn Steel

June 13-Philadelphia, PA-Franklin Music Hall

June 14-Washington, D.C.-Anthem

June 16-Raleigh, NC-The Ritz

June 17-Asheville, NC-Orange Peel

June 18-Columbia, SC-The Senate

June 19-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle

June 20-Nashville, TN-Brooklyn Bowl

July 9-Vancouver, BC-The Commodore

July 10-Vancouver, BC-The Commodore

July 11 -Seattle, WA-Paramount

July 12-Portland, OR-Roseland

July 14-San Francisco, CA-The Warfield

July 17-San Diego, CA-Observatory North Park

July 18-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern

July 19-Phoenix, AZ-Van Buren

July 22-Austin, TX-Stubb's

July 23-Houston, TX-White Oak

July 24-Dallax, TX-Granada

July 25-Oklahoma City, OK-The Tower

July 26-Kansas City, KS-The Crossroads

July 28-Denver, CO-The Ogden





