Camila Cabello to Premiere New Song on TINY DESK CONCERT

The new concert will premiere tomorrow on NPR's website.

Oct. 14, 2021  

Fresh of her star turn in Amazon's Cinderella, Camila Cabello is preparing to release her upcoming album, "Familia". The Grammy-nominated singer is set to premiere a new single in her Tiny Desk (Home) concert, which will premiere tomorrow, October 15 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

NPR Alt.Latino shared a sneak peek of the new song in a trailer for the concert, watch the teaser below:

Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September. She performed her latest single, "Don't Go Yet", at last months MTV Video Music Awards. The track is from her upcoming album "Familia", which is set to be released soon. The album will be Cabello's third studio album, a followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".

Watch Cabello's performance of "Don't Go Yet" at the VMAs here:


