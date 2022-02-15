Camila Cabello Teases New Track on TikTok

Camila Cabello has revealed a snippet of a new upcoming song on her TikTok account. Cabello has recently been teasing details from her upcoming album on her social media accounts. She has not yet revealed a release date for the new single.

The track is off of Cabello's upcoming album, "Familia". She released the album's lead single, "Don't Go Yet", in July. "Oh Na Na" was released in October. Cabello also performed new song "La Buena Vista" during her Tiny Desk Concert.

Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September. She performed her latest single, "Don't Go Yet", at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The track is from her upcoming album "Familia", which is set to be released soon. The album will be Cabello's third studio album, a followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".

Watch the new preview here: