Camila Cabello Announces 'Familia' Album Release

Camila Cabello has announced the release of her new album "Familia." The new 12-track LP is set to be released on April 8. Pre-save the new album here.

Cabello announced the album in a new tweet, stating: "2 facts: it's my birthday and this album is my whole f***ing heart. FAMILIA. Out April 8."

Camila Cabello also recently announced the release of her new single, "Bam Bam," featuring Ed Sheeran. The new track is set to be released tomorrow, March 4. The single can be pre-saved here.

Cabello has recently been teasing her upcoming album, "Familia". She released the album's lead single, "Don't Go Yet", in July. "Oh Na Na" was released in October. Cabello also performed new song "La Buena Vista" during her Tiny Desk Concert.

Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September. She performed her latest single, "Don't Go Yet", at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The track is from her upcoming album "Familia", which is set to be released soon. The album will be Cabello's third studio album, a followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".