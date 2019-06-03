Caly Bevier Unveils HATE U SOMETIMES Video with Nylon

Edgy 19-year-old songstress Caly Bevier has released the official music video for her sophomore single, "Hate U Sometimes" (BMG). The vividly-retro video was filmed at a trailer located in Topanga Canyon outside of her current Los Angeles home base. Directed by Mitch Hooper of Malka Media, the video hits close to home and ties into her passionate support for the LGBTQ community. The video embraces a personal element as it co-stars Caly's real-life boyfriend who recently transitioned. Click here to stream/download "Hate U Sometimes."

Check out the video here:

Allison Stubblebine of NYLON.com-who premiered the video last week (5/31)-noted Caly's "...gorgeous, emotion-infused voice, the one that makes clear she's experienced the full spectrum of what life has to offer." Experienced life; indeed she has. It was a long four-year journey to arrive at "Hate U Sometimes," which follows her first single, "Head Held High" (2018). At the age of 15, Caly was diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer. A year later, following many chemo treatments and utilizing her internal spirit of a champion day after day, she went on NBC's America's Got Talent (watch here) where she was sent by Simon Cowell directly to the semi-finals. "There's something special about you," Cowell unequivocally told her on national TV. You may also recall Bevier from her appearance on Ellen (watch here) that was sparked from a viral video of Bevier covering Rachel Platten's "Fight Song" which she recorded while fighting cancer.

Caly recently opened up to GRAMMY.com in an interview discussing her passion and support for the LGBTQ community. "I don't think I've actually had an opportunity yet to really show a different side of me other than the inspirational cancer side," she told GRAMMY.com. "So, with this whole 'Hate U Sometimes' video I get to show the love side of me. I get to show the part of me that's in the LGBTQ community. I get to open up so many more doors for myself, and it's so amazing. I'm really happy that I finally get to take a few different paths." As journalist Crystal Larsen noted in the piece, "Bevier is not a typical 19-year-old pop star on the rise...with the release of her first music video for 'Hate U Sometimes,' Bevier is informing the world of who she is, what she believes in, and who she continues to fight for." (May 31, 2019)

"'Hate U Sometimes' is a song I feel like everyone can relate to," Caly told Billboard which premiered the song's audio last month (5/10). "All relationships have ups and downs, but coming back to the reasons you fell in love with your partner in the first place is what keeps you moving forward as a couple. So have that fight if you need to. But say 'I love you' as soon as it ends."

Originally from Ohio, Caly is now immersed in the creative community of Los Angeles and spending her days in the studio with some of the industry's top producers and writers-such as Bonnie McKee-continuing to craft her first batch of original material.

Photo: Caly Bevier in "Hate U Sometimes" video; Credit: Sam Corchado





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You