Calum Scott Releases Sophomore Album 'Bridges'

Today marks the release of Calum Scott's sophomore album Bridges, the multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter's most fearlessly candid and captivating work yet. To celebrate the arrival of Bridges, Calum has shared the spellbinding slice-of-life video for his recent single "Heaven," one of the album's most euphoric tracks.

In a dynamic evolution of his debut album Only Human - a 2018 release that landed at No. 1 on the Apple Music album chart in over 20 countries across the globe - Bridges finds Calum working with A-list producers like eight-time GRAMMY AwardÂ®-winner Greg Kurstin (Paul McCartney, Elton John, Adele) and pushing his songwriting into bold new directions.

"From touring all over the world and seeing how people have been affected by my music, I realized how important it is for me to keep writing from a very honest place," says Calum. "I've learned that I can take the painful things I've been through, then create something beautiful that helps people to process their feelings, to take action, to become more compassionate and understanding of others, or just to escape from the world for a while. For me this new album is about sharing things I've never shared before and taking leaps that sometimes feel terrifying, with the hope that it will bring some inspiration or reassurance to anyone who needs it."

While Bridges sometimes journeys into emotionally heavy terrain - shedding light on such complex issues as mental health, self-worth, and loss - "Heaven" emerges as a moment of pure bliss as Calum speaks to the sublime power of surrendering to love. Directed by Lewis Cater (Emeli SandÃ©, Cavetown), the video for "Heaven" finds Calum seated in the backseat of a Lyft, gazing out the window as he roams the streets of Los Angeles.

From that vantage point, he takes in a series of scenes capturing the song's spirit of indomitable love: two women meeting up at a coffee shop for their first date, an older couple riding through the city on a motorcycle, a just-married bride and groom dining in a fast-food joint in their gown and tuxedo, and more. Spliced with shots of Calum belting out "Heaven" from the heights of the Hollywood Hills - where a breathtaking meteor shower soon unfolds - the video ultimately merges the magical with the beautifully ordinary.

Along with "Heaven," Bridges includes the previously released singles "Biblical" (a heart-on-sleeve ballad Calum later followed with an American Sign Language version made in collaboration with the Tony AwardÂ®-winning Deaf West Theatre), "Rise" (a wildly soaring track whose video features a mesmerizing performance from British actor Georgia Hirst), and "If You Ever Change Your Mind" (a bittersweet but empowered piece produced by Kurstin).

In addition, the album features Calum's deeply empathetic cover of Scottish artist Greg Holden's 2015 track "Boys in the Street" - a devastating but life-affirming account of a father's struggle to accept his openly gay son. Accompanied by a stark and stunning black-and-white video, Calum's impassioned take on "Boys in the Street" premiered earlier this month.

For Calum, one of the most thrilling aspects of Bridges' release is the opportunity to perform its songs live, starting with his eagerly awaited summer headlining tour of North America. "Looking out and seeing everyone connecting with these songs I've written in the most tragic or beautiful moments is the closest thing to magic that I'll ever get," Calum says. "It never stops inspiring me to be as real and sincere in my music as I possibly can."

Calum's 25-date North American tour will kick off on July 30 at Seattle's Neptune Theatre and wrap up on September 3 at ThÃ©atre Corona in MontrÃ©al, where a second show was recently added. Due to immediate sell-outs, Calum will also play additional dates in Boston and New York City. See below for the full itinerary, and find ticketing all info here.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here:

Calum Scott North American Tour Dates

July 30 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

July 31 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

August 2 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

August 3 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

August 5 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC

August 6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

August 7 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

August 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

August 12 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues Dallas

August 13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

August 14 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

August 16 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

August 18 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I Historic Synagogue

August 19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza - SOLD OUT

August 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

August 21 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club*

August 23 - MontrÃ©al, QC - ThÃ©atre Corona - SOLD OUT

August 24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club - SOLD OUT

August 26 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

August 27 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

August 28 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

August 30 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

August 31 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

September 1 - New York, NY - Warsaw*

September 3 - MontrÃ©al, QC - ThÃ©atre Corona*

* New Show Added