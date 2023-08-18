Calum Scott Celebrates Self-Compassion on New Single 'At Your Worst'

Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Calum Scott premieres his radiant new single “At Your Worst."

One of the most up-tempo and high-energy tracks to date from the globally beloved British artist, “At Your Worst” brings Calum’s soulful vocals to a candid and compassionate look at loving yourself and others despite the many imperfections we all possess.

Arriving on the heels of “Whistle” — his chart-climbing collaboration with producer/DJ/multi-instrumentalist Jax Jones — “At Your Worst” marks Calum’s first solo single since the mid-2022 release of his acclaimed sophomore album Bridges.

In bringing the beat-driven track to life, Calum worked with co-writers/producers Digital Farm Animals (Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Jonas Brothers/Marshmello) and Jon “MAGS” Maguire (Calum’s longtime collaborator and co-writer on his platinum-certified smash “You Are The Reason”), dreaming up a breezy but hard-hitting sound graced with lush guitar work and brightly hypnotic synth tones.

And while the song serves as a bold departure from the piano-driven balladry of past hits like “Biblical” (the lead single from Bridges), “At Your Worst” remains rooted in the raw sincerity, sophisticated sense of melody, and warm but powerful vocal presence that have defined Calum’s music since his gold-certified debut album Only Human (a 2018 release that’s now surpassed 13 billion combined global streams).

“‘At Your Worst’ was born from a feeling that sometimes it might be hard for someone to love me because of my anxieties, my time away, my self-doubt — but also from the realization that we are all worthy of being loved no matter our flaws or insecurities,” says Calum. “This could be a song reassuring someone that you’ll love them no matter what, but it’s also song to yourself: a reminder that you should love yourself at your worst, because self-love is the most important. The sound on this one feels nostalgic and retro to me — kind of takes me back to my Sega Mega Drive. I’m excited to share new music with my fans and show everyone what I’ve been working on!”

Now making the rounds at major summer festivals across Europe and South America, Calum recently added “At Your Worst” to his captivating live set. He first performed the track live as part of the Bridges World Tour, a global run that kicked off with his summer 2022 headline tour of North America (including immediately sold-out dates in major cities like New York City and Boston). For more info on Calum’s upcoming tour dates, visit: https://www.calumscott.com/.

With over 15 billion combined global streams under his belt, Calum teamed up with Jax Jones for the release of “Whistle” in February 2023; to date, the single has amassed over 135 million combined global streams.

“Whistle” is the latest in a series of dance-ready collaborations from Calum: in September 2022 he joined forces with Kygo and Gryffin for “Woke Up In Love” (hailed as a “glorious blend of tropical house and dance-pop bliss” by Dancing Astronaut), while summer 2021 saw the release of “Where Are You Now” — a gold-certified collaboration with Lost Frequencies that earned a 2023 BRIT Award Nomination for Best International Song and cracked the Top 20 on the Spotify Global Chart, in addition to racking up over 1.5 billion combined global streams. Stay tuned for more new music from Calum soon.

ABOUT CALUM SCOTT

With the arrival of his 2018 debut album Only Human, U.K.-based singer/songwriter Calum Scott landed at No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in over 20 countries around the world, amassing over 13 billion total global streams and counting.

Now certified platinum or gold in 21 countries, Only Human includes his platinum-selling smash “You Are The Reason,” a track that cracked the top 25 on Spotify’s US Viral 50 and hit the top 10 on iTunes single charts in 38 countries. The album also features Calum’s stripped-back, platinum-certified cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own,” which earned a Brit Award nomination in the category of Best British Single.

His first new music since Only Human, Calum’s track “Biblical” marked an exciting evolution of his artistry, infusing even more raw emotion into his soulful and timeless sound. The piano-laced ballad served as the first single from his acclaimed sophomore album Bridges, which arrived in June 2022.

Bridges also features Calum’s hit singles “Heaven” (a breathtaking tribute to living in the moment by surrendering to love), “If You Ever Change Your Mind” (a bittersweet but empowered piece produced by Greg Kurstin) and “Rise” which Rolling Stone named “one of the 50 Most inspirational LGBTQ Songs of All Time.”

Over the last few years, Calum’s songs have appeared on countless TV shows (including “American Idol,” “The Voice,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and many more). His television performances include “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Good Morning America,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “Dancing With The Stars,” and the “The TODAY Show” among others.

Calum has garnered acclaim from outlets including Billboard (who hailed his “stunningly pure voice”), The Huffington Post (who stated that “Scott makes an impressive splash…compelling”) and Rolling Stone (who said “(Scott) can give any listener chills.”)

photo credit: Tom Cockram