Cake Kemps Releases Summer Single, 'June'

Cake Kemps is a New York based singer, songwriter and artist. With a soothing sound, her vocals put listeners in a chill mood. She incorporates honest lyrics and a unique approach to storytelling.

She grew up singing in musical theatre, and began writing songs after refining her voice and style years later. She draws inspiration from songwriters such as Carole King and Laura Nyro.

"June" is her fourth single. It's a cozy song with an indie folk vibe, ideal for cafés and calm mornings. It's about not comparing yourself to others on social media and living in the moment.

You can listen to "June" by Cake Kemps on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/track/74OoPe3qvmdrcwIbwb45m1?si=4194390065184334