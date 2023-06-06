COP International Records Announces The Signing Of BEASTO BLANCO

More announcements regarding Beasto Blanco will be forthcoming in 2023.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

COP International Records Announces The Signing Of BEASTO BLANCO

COP International is proud to announce the signing of Nashville rock act Beasto Blanco to its growing artist roster, and will exclusively release two new singles from the band in 2023 followed by a full-length album in 2024, supported by upcoming tour dates.

"We were approached by Eric Burton / Schubert Music about signing Beasto Blanco, and as soon as we heard that Chuck Garric (bass, Alice Cooper) and Calico Cooper fronted the band, we were very interested," says Christian Petke, founder of COP International Records. "I saw Beasto Blanco for the first time in Germany at the Waldstation in Frankfurt.

They were opening for the Böhse Onkelz in front of a massive crowd of 50,000-plus people. It was an absolute high-pressure situation, as Böhse Onkelz fans are notorious for not taking kindly to opening acts. However, Beasto stood their ground and absolutely nailed their set. The mayhem Beasto created on stage radiated out into the audience, creating an insane feedback loop that left us all breathless. In that moment, I knew that we had a winner – a band capable of delivering an electrifying performance in the most challenging of circumstances."

Burton suggested COP bring in Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost) as the producer for the album, which turned out to be a brilliant match. "We were looking for a sound that was inspired by bands, movies, and lyrical concepts that inspired Beasto Blanco. Chris instantly got that vibe," says Calico Cooper. "We flew to Hamburg to track the vocals, finished the writing in February, and the sessions were creative and amazing in a city with great energy!”

Chris Harms adds, "Working with Beasto Blanco was one of the most creative and exciting productions of my producing career. For a few months, I was allowed to dive into the band's world so deeply that it felt like I was part of the band. We wrote, recorded, and produced songs together, with great attention to detail and no genre boundaries. Everything that felt good was right. I'm very proud of this album, which, for me, is a milestone in BB's career!"

“We will drop two singles in the second half of this year," says Chuck Garric. "I will be touring with Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie in the fall, and we want to use this opportunity to introduce some of the new material to the fans. We will release the new album early 2024 and are planning some extensive touring to support the record. … . Beasto Blanco is my inner beast, my spirit animal, the thing that I turn into when I hit the stage," he says.

Beasto Blanco bass player Jan LeGrow adds of the connection to COP International Records, which has distribution in Germany and America, “Germany is home to us. Literally home. I was born and raised in Köln, Germany. Beasto has rocked in stadiums and arenas around Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Our first time rehearsing as a band was in Zurich, Switzerland, so it is really fitting that we are signed to a German / American label and publisher. We love our Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft."

Blood, sweat, and gasoline are fueling Beasto Blanco's explosive rock sound and captivating visuals. A band and an audience united in one inseparable union of musical thunder and sensational spectacle: Welcome to the world of Beasto Blanco. Whether illuminated in the spotlights of cavernous arenas or headlining packed theaters and clubs, the band's mission is unwavering: To create an immersive experience where everyone is welcome to join an extended family whose support is unconditional and authentic.

More announcements regarding Beasto Blanco will be forthcoming in 2023.

Photo credit: Jed Williams



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Brook & The Bluff Announce New Album & Share Lead Single Long Limbs Photo
The Brook & The Bluff Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Long Limbs'

The Brook & The Bluff is perfectly poised between the past and the present, at an unexpected crossroads where indie rock and folk-rock have found new frontiers and possibilities online. Their new album Bluebeard, will be released via AWAL, feels like a modern classic, shaped by the past but very much of and for right now.

2
Shovels & Rope Announce Intimate Bare Bones Fall Tour Photo
Shovels & Rope Announce Intimate 'Bare Bones' Fall Tour

Acclaimed rock duo Shovels & Rope announces an intimate, acoustic fall tour titled Bare Bones. The award-winning husband & wife team of Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent will kick things off in their hometown of Charleston, SC with two nights at The Riviera Theater on September 29th & 30th. Check out tour dates!

3
Jon Regen Releases New Single My Song For You Featuring Rob Thomas Photo
Jon Regen Releases New Single 'My Song For You' Featuring Rob Thomas

Produced by Jamiroquai’s Matt Johnson, the track began on Regen’s vintage Wurlitzer electric piano. Besides Thomas, the album also features a cast of musical luminaries like Ron Carter, Dave McMurray, Pino Palladino, Larry Goldings (James Taylor, John Mayer), Tim Lefebvre (David Bowie, Tedeschi Trucks) and others.

4
Teenage Wrist Announce Third Album Still Love Photo
Teenage Wrist Announce Third Album 'Still Love'

LA-based rock band Teenage Wrist will release their new album, ‘Still Love’, due for release via Epitaph Records. Venturing into their third full-length, ‘Still Love’ sees Marshall Gallagher (guitars/vocals) and Anthony Salazar (drums)—producing the album themselves to handcraft their most expansive collection of songs to date from the ground up.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023'Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023'
BT Release New Single 'k-means clustering'BT Release New Single 'k-means clustering'
Bokanté Release New Single 'Pa Domi' Ahead of AlbumBokanté Release New Single 'Pa Domi' Ahead of Album
Texas Eclipse Announces Tickets On Sale & Global CollaboratorsTexas Eclipse Announces Tickets On Sale & Global Collaborators

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO